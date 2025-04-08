Gaza Journalist Burned Alive in Israeli Airstrike Succumbs to Injuries

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The fire from the bombing engulfed the tent, preventing those nearby from rescuing the wounded.

The Palestinian journalist who suffered severe burns in an Israeli strike on a tent for journalists in Gaza has died of his injuries.

Ahmed Mansour, a reporter for Palestine Today news agency, was seen in footage burning alive after the strike on the tent near Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis on Monday.

Palestinian journalist Ahmed Mansour, who was burned alive by an Israeli missile attack at Gaza’s Nasser Medical Complex, has been laid to rest pic.twitter.com/HYPNCGLxZK — TRT World (@trtworld) April 8, 2025

His death brought the number of journalists killed in the attack to two, while eight other journalists, including Al Jazeera cameraman Mahmoud Awad, were injured.

‘Intentional Crime’

The Geneva-based Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor condemned Israel’s attack on the journalists’ tent calling it “a blatant and intentional crime carried out by Israel with full knowledge of its consequences.”

“Burning a journalist alive in Gaza is not aimed at silencing the truth,” Euro-Med Monitor’s Legal Department Director Lima Bustami said in a report on Monday.

“Israel already relies on a far greater force: the world’s indifference to the truth,” Bustami stated.

Gaza: Israel publicly escalates slaughter of Palestinian journalists, amid total lack of int’l accountability https://t.co/CqNrJ7mkT0 — Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) April 7, 2025

She stressed that Israel’s systematic targeting of Palestinian journalists also sends a “chilling” message: “Your truth means nothing. We can kill you with the camera in your hand, and no one will save you.”

At least 211 Palestinian journalists have been killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, according to local authorities, cited by Anadolu.

Forgive us our hero Journalist Ahmad Mansour succumbed to his severe wounds due to lack of equipment and medical supplies at Gaza hospitals! pic.twitter.com/Lnyn3Q5QhY — Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) April 8, 2025

Staggering Death Toll

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the besieged enclave.

(PC, Anadolu)