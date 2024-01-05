GAZA LIVE BLOG: 1.9 Million Displaced Palestinians | Washington to Strike Yemen | Fierce Resistance in Gaza | Israel Investigates Oct 7 – DAY 91

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

As Israel continues to shell Khan Younis in southern Gaza, Israeli planes and artillery continue to strike the central Gaza Strip from all directions. Resistance remains fierce at all axes with no signs of it slowing down or weakening, while Israeli hospitals report increasing Israeli military casualties. Palestinian civilians, however, remain the main victims of the war. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 22,438 Palestinians have been killed, and 57,614 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

LATEST UPDATES

Friday, January 5, 12:00 pm

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced that its aircraft carried out raids in the areas of Aita al-Shaab and Majdal Zoun in southern Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah sites.

PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: The Palestinian Red Crescent reported renewed Israeli artillery shelling and shooting from drones in the vicinity of Al Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: At least six Palestinian civilians lost their lives and several others sustained injuries this evening, as Israeli airstrikes continued to target homes across the Gaza Strip for the 90th consecutive day, according to local and medical sources.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli aircraft launched raids on the vicinity of the towns of Marwahin and Majdal Zoun in the western sector of southern Lebanon.

IRANIAN PRESIDENT: The end of the Al-Aqsa Flood Battle will mark the end of Israel.

Friday, January 5, 10:00 am

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: There is an estimate in the Israeli Ministry of Defense that the number of soldiers with disabilities in the war may reach 12,500 soldiers.

IRANIAN REVOLUTIONARY GUARD: The Zionist entity failed to achieve its goals, and the Palestinian resistance became stronger. Israel has no choice but to withdraw from the Gaza quagmire.

CHINESE FM: The Chinese Foreign Ministry called on Friday for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The Ministry also called – in a statement – to stop the collective punishment of Palestinians and implement UN Security Council resolutions.

CHANNEL 12: The families of Israeli captives held in the Gaza Strip organized a protest in front of the home of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to demand a prisoner exchange deal.

EU: EU Foreign Policy chief, Josep Borrell, will travel to Lebanon to discuss avoiding escalation on the border with Israel.

Friday, January 5, 09:00 am

AL-JAZEERA:

A number of injured people were recovered from Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip as the Israeli bombing continued. The bodies of two Palestinians who were killed in an Israeli bombing on the town of Al-Zawaida in the central Gaza Strip yesterday evening were recovered on Friday morning.

Friday, January 5, 08:00 am

YAIR LAPID: Leaks from the Ministerial Council meeting are a disgrace and evidence of the danger of the government led by Benjamin Netanyahu.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli boats intensified their bombardment of the beaches of the central Gaza Strip.

Friday, January 5, 07:30 am

VIDEO: Employees of the Ambulance and Emergency Unit in Gaza City demonstrated in protest against the continued direct Israeli targeting of ambulance crews, resulting in the death of a large number of them and the disruption of more than 100 ambulances.

(The Palestine Chronicle)