GAZA LIVE BLOG: Gaza Hospitals Out of Service | Death Toll Increases | War on UNRWA | NYT: Imminent Agreement between Hamas, Israel – DAY 114

The death toll has increased as Israel continues to attack hospitals and intensifies its strikes in the southern Gaza Strip. Israeli envoy to the United Nations Gilad Erdan attacked United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres after he criticized countries that suspended funding for UNRWA. According to the New York Times, an agreement between the Israeli government and the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas is imminent. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 26,422 Palestinians have been killed, and 65,087 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

LATEST UPDATES

Sunday, January 28, 2:00 pm (GMT+2)

EGYPTIAN FM: The situation in the Red Sea is a direct result of what is happening in Gaza.

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We targeted the American Harir base near Erbil Airport with a drone.

BRITISH DEFENSE MINISTER: Houthi attacks cannot be tolerated.

UNRWA: The rainy weather exacerbated the suffering of hundreds of thousands of displaced people in Gaza.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted Israeli soldiers with missiles east of the Birkat Risha site in southern Lebanon, causing direct hits.

JORDANIAN FM: UNRWA should not be punished based on accusations against 12 people.

ISRAELI ARMY: 2,765 soldiers have been injured since the beginning of the war.

BEN-GVIR: Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir said that he decided to extend the weapons licenses that were distributed to the Israelis since the beginning of the war on Gaza for a period of 6 months.

ISRAELI ARMY: Eight soldiers were injured in the Gaza battles in the past 24 hours.

Sunday, January 28, 1:10 pm (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: violent clashes are currently taking place in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, amid heavy overflights of Israeli warplanes.

NORWEGIAN REFUGEE COUNCIL: Gaza will collapse if UNRWA operations are suspended.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted 4 Merkava tanks west of Khan Yunis.

AL-JAZEERA: A huge explosion has rocked the southern areas of Gaza City, north of the Strip.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The Kiryati Reserve Brigade completed its mission in the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, and left.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: Al-Amal Hospital and Nasser Complex are unable to provide services, with Israeli drones bombing their surroundings.

IRANIAN FM: The war in Gaza is not the solution.

Sunday, January 28, 11:30 am (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 12: Israeli Channel 12 published a video clip of the removal of the South African flag from the center of the city of Rishon LeZion, near Tel Aviv, in implementation of the orders of the city’s mayor following the lawsuit filed by Pretoria at the International Court of Justice in The Hague against Israel, accusing it of genocide in the Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Heavy flight of Israeli warplanes north of the Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: For the fourth day, dozens of Israeli demonstrators obstructed the entry of goods into the Gaza Strip at the Kerem Shalom crossing.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli aircraft launched two raids on the towns of Zabqin and Hula in southern Lebanon, without immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

Sunday, January 28, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 26,422 Palestinians have been killed, and 65,087 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: Oxygen stock ran out at Al Amal Hospital.

ISRAELI DIPLOMAT: An Israeli diplomat attacked United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres after he criticized countries that suspended funding for UNRWA.

Sunday, January 28, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters are engaged in fierce clashes with occupation soldiers on the frontlines of the advance in the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: Continued Israeli bombing and gunfire around its Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Eight Palestinians were killed and wounded in an Israeli bombing on a house for the Salmi family in the Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

Sunday, January 28, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

MAARIV: The return of Hamas activity previously controlled by the Israeli army in the northern Gaza Strip raises concern in Tel Aviv.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and injured in an Israeli bombing of a house west of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

WALL STREET JOURNAL: About 80% of Hamas’ tunnels are still intact.

Sunday, January 28, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We targeted the Israeli Zevulon facility.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in the Kissufim area in the Gaza Strip.

UN SECRETARY-GENERAL: In a statement, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to donor countries to ensure the continuation of the operations of UNRWA in Gaza, after 9 countries temporarily suspended their funding for the agency.

UN SPECIAL RAPPORTEUR ON PALESTINE: Suspending funding for UNRWA means participating in genocide in Gaza.

Sunday, January 28, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling and heavy gunfire in the Al-Tahlia and Al-Manara neighborhoods, south of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.3

NYT: An agreement is close to being reached between Hamas and Israel to release the prisoners in stages in exchange for stopping the war for two months.

Sunday, January 28, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israel launched new raids on the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City.

Sunday, January 28, 00:50 am (GMT+2)

JEREMY CORBYN: Britain joining other countries in suspending funding for UNRWA amounts to collective punishment.

