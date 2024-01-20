GAZA LIVE BLOG: Intense Israeli Bombardment on Jabaliya | Resistance Rages on in Khan Yunis | Nasser Hospital under Fire | Biden: War Must Go On – DAY 106

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Though the Biden Administration is speaking of a ‘demilitarized Palestinian state’, Washington still believes that the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza must continue. Indeed, the war rages on, as hundreds of Palestinians continue to die as a result of Israeli bombardment on a daily basis. The latest attacks focused on the town and refugee camp of Jabaliya in northern Gaza, and areas east of Khan Younis in the south. Resistance, however, remains strong in all axes of fighting. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 24,927 Palestinians have been killed, and 62,388 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

LATEST UPDATES

Sunday, January 20, 12:30 pm (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli warplanes dropped leaflets on the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, containing pictures and names of 69 Israelis detained in the Strip, and calling on the Palestinians to inform the Israeli army if they recognized any of them.

IRANIAN MEHR AGENCY: The Israeli raid that targeted the Mezzeh neighborhood in Damascus resulted in the killing of two senior advisors to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

Saturday, January 20, 11:15 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Clashes with heavy machine guns are taking place east of Jabaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 24,927 Palestinians have been killed, and 62,388 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 24,927 Palestinians have been killed, and 62,388 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/TUCubwwQmT pic.twitter.com/SsvIgNTLjk — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 20, 2024

Saturday, January 20, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Hunin Castle.

REUTERS: The raid on Damascus killed an Iranian Revolutionary Guard official.

🚨REUTERS: The raid on Damascus killed an Iranian Revolutionary Guard official. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/TUCubwwQmT pic.twitter.com/rzVsCYdcIg — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 20, 2024

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Violent explosions were reported in the northern and eastern regions of the Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Clashes are taking place between the Palestinian Resistance and the Israeli occupation army east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, pointing to renewed clashes east of Jabaliya, north of the Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/TUCubwwQmT pic.twitter.com/dHJMaLmlcf — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 20, 2024

MAARIV: The scale of military industrialization in Gaza surprised the Israeli army.

SYRIAN NEWS AGENCY: An attack targeted a residential building in the Mezzeh neighborhood in Damascus, “most likely resulting from Israeli aggression.”

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in several areas of the Upper Galilee on the border with Lebanon.

Saturday, January 20, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The Palestinian Resistance responded to the attempts of the Israeli occupation forces to advance east of Jabaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Fierce battles with enemy forces east of Jabaliya.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was killed and others injured in an Israeli bombing of citizens in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was killed and others injured in an Israeli bombing of citizens in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/TUCubwwQmT pic.twitter.com/S73SovXdUF — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 20, 2024

Saturday, January 20, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Clashes are taking place between the Palestinian Resistance and the Israeli occupation army east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, pointing to renewed clashes east of Jabaliya, north of the Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI RADIO: Senior Israeli officials think that the absence of a post-war vision will prevent victory over Hamas

Saturday, January 20, 08:20 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces intensified their artillery shelling on the town of Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israeli bombardment was also reported in Bani Suheila, Al-Zana and Abasan east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces intensified their artillery shelling on the town of Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip. Israeli bombardment was also reported in Bani Suheila, Al-Zana and Abasan east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:… pic.twitter.com/dUMJuvwq2v — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 20, 2024

(The Palestine Chronicle)