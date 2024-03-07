GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israeli Convoy Ambushed in Gaza City | Israeli Massacres in Central Gaza | Shin Bet to Open Investigation on October 7 – Day 153

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces carried out new massacres in Nuseirat and Deir Al-Balah, in central Gaza, killing and wounding scores of Palestinians. The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, said that its fighters ambushed an Israeli military convoy in Gaza City. Israel’s internal security service, Shin Bet, announced an internal investigation into the events of October 7. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 30,800 Palestinians have been killed, and 72,298 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Click here for the previous blogs.

LATEST UPDATES

Thursday, March 7, 12:30 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA (citing informed sources): Ceasefire negotiations in Cairo ended without an agreement. Israel rejected Hamas’s request for a permanent ceasefire, the army’s withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and the return of the displaced without conditions.

AL-JAZEERA (citing informed sources): Ceasefire negotiations in Cairo ended without an agreement. Israel rejected Hamas's request for a permanent ceasefire, the army's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and the return of the displaced without conditions. pic.twitter.com/vL3OldtgHE — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 7, 2024

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed a new headquarters for the Israeli sector command in Liman in the Western Galilee with artillery shells and achieved a direct hit.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 30,800 Palestinians have been killed, and 72,298 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 30,800 Palestinians have been killed, and 72,298 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/uTvhv2PbK9 pic.twitter.com/qfku46wOrM — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 7, 2024

CHANNEL 12: A batch of rockets were fired towards Ras al-Naqoura, north of Western Galilee, on the border with Lebanon.

Thursday, March 7, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

KAN: The Israeli army examined 400 bodies from Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip and found that they did not belong to any of the Israeli captives.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters carried out an “engineering ambush” against a convoy of Israeli military vehicles penetrating southeast of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters carried out an "engineering ambush" against a convoy of Israeli military vehicles penetrating southeast of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/uTvhv2PbK9 pic.twitter.com/vfzlK78bb7 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 7, 2024

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army launched artillery shelling on the Juhr al-Dik area, south of Gaza City. Meanwhile, clashes with heavy machine guns are taking place between resistance fighters and the Israeli army in the area.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll resulting from the Israeli bombing of homes in Nuseirat and Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip had risen to 35.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll resulting from the Israeli bombing of homes in Nuseirat and Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip had risen to 35. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/uTvhv2PbK9 pic.twitter.com/tI5dhtEuZp — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 7, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli authorities handed over, through the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip, the bodies of 47 martyrs that they were detaining during their military operations.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The head of the Israeli Internal Security Service (Shin Bet), Ronen Bar, said that he opened an internal investigation into the events of last October 7.

Thursday, March 7, 9:15 am (GMT+2)

ANSARALLAH: The spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces, which is linked to the Ansarallah group said that the Americans and the British bear the repercussions of their militarization of the Red Sea. In a statement, Yahya Saree said the group had repeatedly stressed that only “Israeli ships or bound for the ports of occupied Palestine are targeted.”

ANSARALLAH: The spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces, which is linked to the Ansarallah group said that the Americans and the British bear the repercussions of their militarization of the Red Sea. In a statement, Yahya Saree said the group had repeatedly stressed that only… pic.twitter.com/TB1lYz07to — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 7, 2024

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Four brigade commanders, 39 platoon commanders, 13 company commanders, and 6 lieutenant colonels have been killed since October 7.

(The Palestine Chronicle)