Gaza Massacres Continue: Scores Killed in Strikes on Tents, Homes, Aid Lines

Israeli strikes kill displaced civilians in Khan Yunis and beyond, as aid blockades and bombardment fuel Gaza’s catastrophe.

Several Palestinians were killed and others wounded in an Israeli airstrike early Monday morning, Al-Jazeera reported, citing a source at the Nasser Medical Complex.

The attack targeted tents sheltering displaced people west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Earlier, hospital sources in Gaza stated that Israeli forces had killed 50 Palestinians since the early hours of Sunday.

Among the dead were 18 starving civilians who had been waiting for humanitarian aid.

According to Al-Jazeera, the Israeli occupation army bombed dozens of homes and tents housing displaced individuals, resulting in numerous deaths and injuries.

Medical sources at al-Awda Hospital said two Palestinians were killed and others wounded by Israeli fire while waiting for food aid near the Netzarim corridor in central Gaza.

Medical sources at Al-Shifa Hospital confirmed that two Palestinians were killed and around 15 others wounded in an Israeli airstrike on a house in the Al-Karama neighborhood, northwest of Gaza City.

Meanwhile, local Palestinian media reported that one person was killed and several others injured when Israeli helicopters targeted a house in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.

Al-Jazeera also noted that several Palestinians were killed and injured by Israeli tank fire and shelling near aid distribution centers in the central and southern Gaza Strip. These centers are supervised by the Israeli military.

The Gaza Government Media Office has documented the killing of 154 Palestinians, the injury of 3,500, and the disappearance of 39 others since these centers were established on May 27.

Since March 2, Israel has enforced a complete blockade on the entry of relief, food, and medical supplies into the Gaza Strip, where 2.2 million residents are entirely reliant on humanitarian aid.

Since October 7, 2023, with backing from the United States, Israel has been carrying out genocide in Gaza—killing, starving, displacing, and devastating the Palestinian population, while disregarding international and United Nations appeals to halt the assault.

The war has resulted in over 187,000 Palestinians killed or injured, the majority of whom are children and women. More than 11,000 remain missing.

Hundreds of thousands have been displaced, famine has claimed countless lives—including those of children—and large-scale destruction continues.

(PC, AJA)