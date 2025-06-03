Gaza Municipality Issues Urgent Appeal as Hospitals Sound the Alarm

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

​​The Gaza Municipality calls for urgent international intervention to avert a catastrophic breakdown of essential services.

The Gaza City Municipality issued an urgent appeal for equipment and fuel on Tuesday, warning of an imminent collapse of essential services due to a near-total paralysis of its operations.

According to municipal officials, Israeli forces have destroyed 134 vehicles—around 80% of the city’s fleet—while fuel and oil shortages continue to cripple basic services.

The municipality called on the international community and humanitarian organizations to urgently intervene and provide life-saving aid to help mitigate what it described as a catastrophic situation.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza accused Israeli forces of systematically dismantling Gaza’s health system by ordering evacuations in areas housing hospitals and clinics.

Officials warned that recent evacuations in Khan Yunis threaten to shut down the Nasser Medical Complex, placing the lives of patients and the wounded in immediate danger.

Dr. Atef Al-Hout, director of the Nasser Medical Complex, told Al-Jazeera that shutting down the hospital would amount to a “death sentence” for those receiving care, adding that closure was only a matter of time unless the international community intervenes.

Dr. Marwan Al-Hams, director of field hospitals in Gaza, said the complex is already overwhelmed and unable to handle the influx of wounded, appealing for immediate blood donations.

The hospital’s blood bank also issued an urgent call, citing severe shortages due to the ongoing massacres in Rafah and Khan Yunis.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 54,000, wounding more than 124,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, AJA)