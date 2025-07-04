Gaza Municipality Warns of Collapse amid Fuel, Water Crisis

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

As Gaza’s population surges by 50%, the city faces environmental disaster and near-total breakdown of basic services.

The Gaza Municipality confirmed on Friday that the escalating displacement crisis and severe shortage of resources are worsening the city’s already dire humanitarian situation.

The statement comes amid mounting international criticism of “death traps” for starving Palestinians awaiting aid.

According to the municipality, Gaza is facing an intensifying disaster driven by mass displacement, a growing waste crisis, and the near-total collapse of essential services due to fuel shortages.

The city has been forced to scale back basic operations, prioritizing the limited fuel it has to run water wells and pumping stations, as the demand for water soars with the arrival of displaced people.

The municipality noted that Gaza’s population has swelled by nearly 50 percent, reaching approximately 1.2 million, as civilians flee from the northern governorates and eastern neighborhoods under heavy Israeli bombardment.

In an urgent appeal, the municipality called on international organizations to provide immediate fuel and humanitarian assistance, warning of a growing risk of disease as a result of the worsening public health and environmental conditions.

At the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres expressed deep concern over the deteriorating crisis. His spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, stressed the urgent need to protect civilians and meet their basic needs.

Designed to Kill

As the crisis escalates, UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese condemned the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation as “a death trap,” describing it as “the most sadistic” scheme yet imposed on Palestinians.

Amnesty International echoed these concerns, describing the military-run aid delivery system as deadly—citing testimonies from residents of Gaza.

An investigation by the Associated Press revealed that American contractors stationed at aid distribution points have used live ammunition and stun grenades against desperate Palestinians seeking food. Videos reviewed by AP show guards firing into crowds, sparking global outrage.

In response, 171 international aid organizations have called for the immediate closure of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, as agencies like the World Food Programme warn that time is running out to prevent a full-scale famine.

The Foundation has denied the AP report, claiming its internal investigation contradicts the findings.

However, testimonies and footage obtained by AP indicate that private security personnel, including American contractors, used excessive force—including live rounds—against hungry civilians.

With more than 600,000 Palestinians now waiting for food assistance, survivors describe terrifying scenes at distribution points, where the line between receiving aid and facing death has become indistinguishable.

A Genocidal War

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has waged what many legal experts and rights groups describe as a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip—marked by mass killings, starvation, widespread destruction, and forced displacement.

These actions continue in defiance of international pressure and binding orders from the International Court of Justice demanding a halt to the atrocities.

Backed by the United States, the war has left over 192,000 Palestinians dead or injured—most of them women and children—with more than 14,000 still missing. Hundreds of thousands have been displaced, and famine has already claimed the lives of many, including young children.

(PC, AJA)