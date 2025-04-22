The media office reportedly accused Israel of backing the posts through fake or biased accounts, misled individuals, or those using forged documents and worthless legal forms.

Gaza’s Government Media Office cautioned on Monday against “misleading rumors” of alleged arrangements for mass Palestinian emigration from the enclave, the Anadolu news agency reported.

The office accused Israel of spearheading a campaign to “undermine national consciousness and weaken Palestinian steadfastness,” the report noted.

“We categorically affirm that this information is entirely false, part of a malicious and systematic campaign to erode our people’s resilience, target their national awareness, and push them toward forced migration under the pressure of suffering and war,” the office stated.

It said it has been monitoring social media posts and misinformation about supposed mass migration plans driven by “controversial figures” collaborating with foreign entities.

The posts promote the idea of Palestinian families traveling via Israel’s Ramon Airport to various countries, the statement said.

Fake Accounts

It accused Israel of backing the posts through fake or biased accounts, misled individuals, or those using forged documents and worthless legal forms.

The statement highlighted Israel’s promotion of “safe migration”, funded by Israel, an attempt to mask “ugly mass displacement plans” that Israel failed to impose by force and now seeks to advance through “exposed soft tactics.”

Israel is creating a special agency to manage forcibly displacing Palestinians from Gaza, calling it “voluntary departure.” This is what Palestinians have to say. pic.twitter.com/grUnTqsQm7 — AJ+ (@ajplus) April 2, 2025

On February 4, US President Donald Trump, in a joint White House press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, claimed the US would “take over” and “own” Gaza, describing it as a “completely destroyed” area.

Trump suggested that Palestinians should relocate to new settlements in neighboring countries, particularly Egypt and Jordan.

Egypt, Jordan and other Arab as well as European nations and international organizations rejected his plan.

Medical Evacuees

The Gaza Media Office said the few Palestinians who recently left the territory were “known cases” of patients and wounded individuals processed through the Kerem Shalom crossing for medical treatment abroad, not migrants. Claims otherwise are “deliberate lies and distortions,” it said.

The office urged Palestinians to resist “poisonous propaganda” serving Israel’s “strategic Zionist goal” of emptying Palestinian land, a decades-long ambition to realize the “dream of Israel.”

On March 4, an emergency Arab League summit endorsed a five-year $53 billion plan to rebuild Gaza without displacing Palestinians, but Israel and the US rejected it, adhering to Trump’s push for relocation to Egypt and Jordan.

Staggering Death Toll

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 51,000, wounding more than 116,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Eight Palestinians, including two women and two children, were killed, and others were injured, in an Israeli bombing of a house in the center of Khan Yunis city, in the southern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/qxuJ0azkWV — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 22, 2025

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

