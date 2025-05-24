Gaza Pediatrician’s Nine Children Killed, Bodies Brought to Her Hospital

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel’s bombing of a Gaza home wiped out nearly an entire family, leaving a mother and doctor to identify her own children at work.

Palestinian pediatrician Dr. Alaa Al-Najjar was met with an unimaginable scene on Thursday when the bodies of nine of her children, killed and burned in an Israeli airstrike, were brought to the hospital where she works.

The strike targeted the family’s home in the Qizan Al-Najjar area, south of Khan Yunis, completely destroying the building and igniting a massive fire.

The Israeli bombing completely destroyed the family’s house, triggering a massive fire.

According to civil defense teams, the charred remains of nine family members were recovered, including eight children. Her husband, Dr. Hamdi Al-Najjar, was critically injured.

Eyewitnesses reported that Dr. Al-Najjar collapsed in shock upon recognizing the bodies of her children as they arrived at the Nasser Medical Complex, where she works. The children were aged between two and twelve.

Munir Al-Bursh, Director-General of the Ministry of Health in Gaza, confirmed that Dr. Al-Najjar is a pediatrician at Al-Tahrir Hospital within the Nasser Medical Complex.

She and her husband had left the house briefly so she could reach her workplace. Moments after Dr. Hamdi returned home, an Israeli missile struck.

Al-Bursh named the children who were killed: Yahya, Rakan, Raslan, Jibran, Eve, Rivan, Saydin, Luqman, and Sidra. Their tenth child, Adam, along with Dr. Hamdi, survived the strike but remains in intensive care.

“This is the reality our medical teams face in Gaza,” Al-Bursh said, according to Al-Jazeera. “They are not only saving lives but mourning their own. Israel is not just targeting individuals—it is annihilating entire families.”

The massacre is part of a pattern of systematic attacks across the Gaza Strip and Khan Yunis, which have endured relentless bombardment in recent weeks, killing hundreds of women and children.

The story ignited grief and fury on social media, where users emphasized that this tragedy is one among countless others in Gaza’s unending cycle of bloodshed.

Thousands of children have been killed with no meaningful international action to stop the slaughter.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 53,000, wounding more than 122,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Dr. Alaa Al-Najjar, a pediatric specialist at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, received nine of her ten children—none older than twelve—burned by Israeli airstrikes that struck their home. Among the victims was her husband, Dr. Hamdi Al-Najjar. She was not just a doctor on duty… https://t.co/sNZTh3GvNX — Dr Fadel Naim (@fnaim65) May 23, 2025

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, AJA, Social media)