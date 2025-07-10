Gaza Population Figures Drop by 10% amid Ongoing Genocide

More than 57,000 Palestinians, including 18,000 children and 12,000 women, have been killed in Israeli attacks, which constitutes 2.4 percent of Gaza’s total population, according to the Statistics Bureau.

Gaza’s population has dropped by ten percent as Israel continued its genocidal assault on the Palestinian enclave, according to official figures.

“Palestine, specifically the Gaza Strip, is suffering an unprecedented humanitarian and demographic catastrophe due to the ongoing Israeli aggression since October 2023,” the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics said in a statement on Thursday, cited by the Anadolu news agency.

The Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) said on Thursday that the Gaza Strip recorded an unprecedented decrease in population due to the increasing numbers of killed and missing persons, thousands leaving the area, along with declining birth rates, all as a result of… pic.twitter.com/h7ShrpLSqR — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 10, 2025

The bureau said that more than 57,000 Palestinians, including 18,000 children and 12,000 women, were killed in Israeli attacks, which constitutes 2.4 percent of Gaza’s total population.

Figures released by the bureau also showed that nearly 100,000 Palestinians have left the enclave since the start of the Israeli war.

‘Fundamental Shift’

Before the outbreak of the Israeli war, Gaza’s population stood at 2,226,544 in 2023, as official figures showed.

“Population estimates indicate that the population has declined to approximately 2,129,724, representing a 6% decrease compared to the projection of mid-2024 estimates,” it said.

“Furthermore, the population dropped to 2,114,301, a decrease of 10% from what was estimated for mid-2025.”

The bureau warned of “a fundamental shift” and distortion in the age and population pyramid “due to the deliberate targeting of younger age groups by the Israeli army, particularly children and youth.”

Staggering Death Toll

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 57,000, wounding more than 137,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(Anadolu, PC)