Gaza Reels from Overnight Massacres as Israeli Strikes Kill Over 100

Israeli forces bombed multiple areas in Gaza overnight, killing over 100 Palestinians, including children and displaced persons.

Several areas across the Gaza Strip witnessed brutal massacres overnight, as Israeli occupation forces intensified their attacks, killing and injuring large numbers of Palestinians—including children and displaced persons.

In the Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza, Israeli forces committed a horrific massacre by bombing a home in the southern part of the camp, killing ten Palestinians and injuring several others, including children.

In the nearby al-Sawarha area, additional casualties were reported following the targeting of another home.

In Khan Yunis, south of the Strip, three displaced Palestinians were killed and others wounded when a tent sheltering them near Street 5 in the Mawasi area was hit. A separate attack killed multiple members of the Al-Jardali family in their home near Al-Amal Hospital, west of the city.

The 5-year-old girl who remained under the rubble all night in Gaza has made it safely. I see no one sharing. If she were dead, everyone would share! Share positivity… pic.twitter.com/hjVwwsL1L0 — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) July 7, 2025

In Gaza City, a young girl was killed and others were injured when a house belonging to the al-Dayah family was bombed near the al-Mujamma’ al-Islami mosque in the al-Sabra neighborhood.

Elsewhere in the city, five Palestinians were killed and more were wounded when a residential building on Hamid Street, west of Gaza City, was struck. Occupation warplanes also targeted an apartment block across from the Barcelona Stadium in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, resulting in casualties and massive destruction.

Simultaneously, Israeli forces continued widespread artillery and aerial bombardment throughout the Strip. Several residential buildings were demolished by Israeli troops in the al-Tuffah and al-Zaytoun neighborhoods, southeast of Gaza City.

In central Gaza, Israeli artillery shelled northern Nuseirat, while the center of Khan Yunis was also bombarded. Northern Gaza was not spared: artillery fire struck Ahmed Fikri Abu Warda Street in Jabaliya al-Nazla, with additional warnings of ongoing shelling and further casualties.

An airstrike also targeted the area near Abu Halima station on al-Nasr Street, west of Gaza City.

This latest wave of massacres comes amid ongoing negotiations between the Palestinian resistance and the Israeli occupation regarding a potential prisoner exchange.

Medical sources announced that 110 Palestinians were killed on Saturday alone—including 34 people who lost their lives while waiting for humanitarian aid.

(PC, QNN)