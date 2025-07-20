Gaza Resistance to Publish Names of Collaborators and Criminal Gangs

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian resistance threatens public exposure and trials of those accused of aiding the Israeli occupation.



A senior security official from the Palestinian resistance told Al-Jazeera that they have compiled a “blacklist” of individuals they describe as warmongers, organized criminals, and collaborators with the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip.

The official stated that these individuals will face public revolutionary trials as a prelude to retribution.

According to the source, the blacklist will be made public, and those named are already under surveillance.

“If these individuals do not repent and return to their people, the list will be published, and there will be no escape from accountability,” the source warned.

He further explained that some of the accused are being protected by the Israeli army, which hampers efforts to restore order and combat crime, including monopolization and lawlessness. “These people will eventually face the justice and sword of the resistance,” he declared.

Earlier this month, a Hamas security official alleged that certain aid distribution points in Gaza were being used to recruit collaborators for Israel.

He also stated that drugs were being used to entrap young Palestinians and recruit them for espionage activities.

In parallel, the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that armed groups have been operating against Hamas in both northern and southern Gaza.

The report mentioned a gang led by Yasser Abu Shabab in Rafah, southern Gaza, and claimed that Israel’s internal intelligence agency, Shin Bet (Shabak), recently coordinated a covert operation to arm a so-called “Palestinian militia” in Gaza, with direct approval from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In response, the Revolutionary Court of the Military Judiciary in Gaza issued a public ultimatum to Yasser Abu Shabab, ordering him to surrender to authorities for trial under the Palestinian Penal Code of 1960 and the Revolutionary Procedures Law of 1979.

The court warned that failure to comply would result in him being classified as a fugitive and tried in absentia. It also urged anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to come forward or risk charges of harboring a fugitive.

After a ceasefire agreement was reached, Abu Shabab gave an interview to The Sunday Times, denying allegations of collaboration with Israel and the misappropriation of UN aid entering Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing.

A former drug trafficking convict, Abu Shabab and his deputy, Ghassan al-Dahini, claimed that Hamas would use any ceasefire as an opportunity to eliminate political opponents and called on the international community to provide them with protection.

