Gaza Takeover Plan Faces Backlash: 64% of Americans Oppose Trump’s Proposal

A recent poll shows that a significant majority of Americans oppose President Trump’s proposal to control the Gaza Strip, with strong opposition across both major political parties.

A recent survey has found that 64 percent of Americans oppose President Donald Trump’s proposal for the US to “take over” and “own” the Gaza Strip and transform it into the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

A significant portion of those polled expressed strong opposition, with 47 percent saying they “strongly” oppose the plan and 17 percent saying they “somewhat” oppose it, the survey, revealed, according to the Anadolu news agency.

NEW: By a -37-point margin, voters strongly oppose Trump’s proposal to “take over” and “own” Gaza. pic.twitter.com/SQNwY23S9e — Data for Progress (@DataProgress) February 12, 2025

The poll, conducted by polling firm Data for Progress, found that among Democratic voters, 85 percent opposed the idea, while 43 percent of Republicans were against it. Meanwhile, 46 percent of Republican respondents supported the proposal, Anadolu reported.

The poll, which surveyed 1,200 respondents across the US, outlined that such a plan would involve “forcibly resettling” the roughly 1.8 million Palestinians currently living in Gaza to neighboring countries.

“A strong majority of voters are against the U.S. assuming control over Gaza and displacing its Palestinian population,” Data for Progress said in its findings.

‘Boots on the Ground’

A total of 69 percent of voters also opposed the US sending troops to the region to “take ownership of Gaza,” the company said.

Palestinians and the broader Arab and Muslim world have widely rejected Trump’s proposal to forcibly displace Palestinians from Gaza.

It comes amid a fragile ceasefire agreement that took effect on January 19, bringing to a halt Israel’s 15-month-long genocidal assault on the enclave, which has killed more than 60,000 Palestinians and wounded over 100,000.

Mobile Homes Enter Gaza

Earlier on Thursday, mobile homes and heavy equipment were seen entering the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, signaling efforts to address the dire humanitarian conditions in the enclave.

The ceasefire had been at risk due to mutual threats between the two sides and intensified rhetoric from Trump.

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas had recently announced a freeze on the handover of Israeli prisoners, over Israel’s failure to uphold the humanitarian commitments outlined in the agreement.

Since its implementation a month ago, Gaza’s residents have faced severe shortages of basic necessities, with no adequate shelter from harsh weather conditions.

(Anadolu, PC)