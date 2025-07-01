Gaza’s Brightest Silenced: Remembering the Victims of Israel’s Strike on Al-Baqa Café

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Al-Baqa Café bombing killed journalists, athletes, and artists, striking at the heart of Gaza’s civilian life.

Over 30 Palestinians were killed and dozens more wounded on Monday when an Israeli airstrike hit Al-Baqa Café, an outdoor venue on the western shore of Gaza City, according to medical sources and eyewitnesses.

The café, constructed from tents and plastic sheeting, was a well-known meeting spot for journalists, artists, athletes, and residents seeking a brief respite by the sea.

The strike left a large crater in the sand and reduced much of the café to rubble. Civil Defense crews recovered at least 20 bodies and continued to search through the debris hours after the attack. Eyewitnesses said the venue was crowded at the time of the bombing.

Among those killed were several prominent figures in Gaza’s civil, cultural, and professional life. Their deaths represent a significant loss to a society already devastated by more than eight months of continuous bombardment.

Ismail Abu Hatab – Photojournalist

Ismail Abu Hatab, a Palestinian photojournalist, was among the casualties.

Abu Hatab had spent years documenting the impact of war on civilian life in Gaza. His photographs, many of which appeared in both local and international media, offered a rare window into daily realities under siege, capturing not only scenes of destruction but also moments of resilience and community.

Abu Hatab had spent years documenting the impact of war on civilian life in Gaza. His photographs, many of which appeared in both local and international media, offered a rare window into daily realities under siege, capturing not only scenes of destruction but also moments of resilience and community.

He was known for his courage in the field and his deep commitment to the truth. Colleagues described him as one of the most consistent documenters of the war’s toll, often working under extreme risk to ensure the stories of others were told.

Gaza’s Youngest Female Boxer

Malak Musleh, Gaza’s youngest female boxer, was also killed in the strike.

At just 21 years old, Malak had become a symbol of determination and resistance. She trained at the Palestine Boxing Center and frequently spoke about the challenges of pursuing sport as a woman in Gaza.

Her athletic achievements and outspoken presence had made her an inspiration for many young Palestinians, especially girls.

According to Palestinian sources, in recent months, she had started mentoring younger athletes, believing that sport could offer structure and hope in the midst of chaos.

A Visual Artist

Frans Al-Salmi, a visual artist, was among those killed.

Her work, often created using charcoal and salvaged materials, centered on themes of death, trauma, and survival in Gaza.

One of her final paintings, produced shortly before her death, showed the body of a bloodied woman lying motionless in a white shroud. After the bombing, a photograph of Al-Salmi’s lifeless body—found in nearly the same position—circulated widely online. The resemblance between her final artwork and her death was striking and deeply disturbing.

Al-Salmi had participated in exhibitions and informal workshops, particularly for children in displacement shelters.

Al-Salmi had participated in exhibitions and informal workshops, particularly for children in displacement shelters.

Her death marked not only the loss of a promising artist but also the erasure of a voice committed to preserving Gaza’s cultural life under impossible conditions.

A Palestinian Footballer

Mustafa Abu Amira, a Palestinian footballer, was also among the dead.

A forward for Al-Hilal Gaza Club, Abu Amira was recognized as one of the most promising players in the local league. Off the field, he volunteered in youth programs, helping to train children in Gaza’s refugee camps.

He had recently lost several family members in earlier attacks but continued to attend practices and community events. His death came just as he was beginning to attract attention from clubs outside Gaza.

He had recently lost several family members in earlier attacks but continued to attend practices and community events. His death came just as he was beginning to attract attention from clubs outside Gaza.

Wounded Journalist

Journalist Bayan Abu Sultan survived the bombing but had been at Al-Baqa Café shortly before the strike.

Months earlier, her brother was killed by an Israeli sniper near Al-Shifa Hospital—an event that continues to shape her reporting.

Abu Sultan has gained recognition for her coverage of the war, especially on social media, where she shares firsthand accounts of displacement, loss, and survival.

