Gaza’s ‘Hellish’ Situation has Deteriorated after Ceasefire Collapse – UNRWA

The UNRWA chief stressed the importance of conducting an international independent investigation to collect facts surrounding the killings and ensure accountability

The head of the UN Agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, said the “hellish” situation in the Gaza Strip has worsened after the ceasefire was broken.

“The situation we thought before the ceasefire was already hellish, that we have reached the bottom. But since the breakdown of this ceasefire, it seems the situation has gone even worse,” Lazzarini told the Anadolu news agency at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) held in Turkiye.

❝There is absolutely no safe place and people are constantly on the move, constantly on the evacuation order, displacement order❞ Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), calls the situation in Gaza ‘hellish’ https://t.co/4svQrR4yly pic.twitter.com/ORYR87mKzP — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) April 12, 2025

Noting UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ statement that Gaza has “turned into a killing zone,” Lazzarini said: “There is absolutely no safe place and people are constantly on the move, constantly on the evacuation order, displacement order.”

He said that in addition to daily bombings from the Israeli army, Palestinians are “struggling with spreading and deepening hunger, … with diseases,” and terrible living conditions.

No Aid to Distribute

Lazzarini noted that UNRWA employs more than 12,000 Palestinian staff in Gaza.

However, “when it comes to distribution of humanitarian aid, there is no humanitarian aid to be distributed anymore, and the crossing has been sealed now a month ago, so the assistance within the Gaza Strip has been almost completely depleted now.”

He explained that after Israel resumed attacks, the UN decided to reduce its presence on March 24 for “security” reasons.

Israel has blocked entry of all humanitarian aid to Gaza’s 2.3 million people since March. Philippe Lazzarini, head of UN’s agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), warned another hunger crisis looms in Gaza and accused Israel of an illegal “weaponisation of humanitarian aid”. pic.twitter.com/FWNkjkYN2C — Chris Hutchinson (@ChrisHu34451470) April 15, 2025

The UNRWA chief also highlighted the “tragic incident” last month wherein the Israeli army targeted a UN guesthouse in central Gaza “with many international staff being injured and one having been killed.”

“All this has justified this decision, and when it comes to the crossing, we are constantly calling for the lifting of the blockade and the siege,” he added.

Lazzarini stressed that UNRWA was “constantly calling for unhindered, uninterrupted, unskilled flow of humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip, and we are also constantly calling for the release of the hostages. ”

‘Total Disregard’

Regarding Israel’s targeting of 15 Palestinian health and civil defense workers in Gaza, Lazzarini said it again showed “the total disregard for the humanitarian workers, total disregard for international humanitarian law.”

He pointed out that since October 7, 2023, more than 400 humanitarian workers, including over 280 from UNRWA, have been killed in Israeli attacks.

“This latest incident (killing of 15 aid workers) has certainly reached a new level because these people were clearly identified,” Lazzarini stressed.

“No one could ignore the presence of this incident, and they seem to have been killed one by one. This is a new level because these individuals were clearly identified. No one can ignore the existence of this incident, and it seems like they were systematically killed,” he stated.

Call for Independent Probe

The UNRWA chief stressed the importance of conducting an international independent investigation to collect facts surrounding the killings and ensure accountability, pointing out that those responsible have not been punished thus far.

Addressing the “war of narrative” in the situation, Lazzarini said there was one narrative coming from Israel and another from Gaza, and these narratives “never reconcile.”

He praised Palestinian journalists for risking their lives daily to report on the situation, adding that their work should be supported by the presence of independent international journalists.

Lazzarini emphasized the necessity of international journalists operating in the region to prevent misinformation, disinformation and propaganda about events in Gaza.

Worsening Humanitarian Situation

On Monday, the UN said the humanitarian situation in Gaza was at its worst since the start of Israel’s genocidal assault on the enclave.

“The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warns that the humanitarian situation is now likely the worst it has been in the 18 months since the outbreak of hostilities,” Stephane Dujarric, the UN spokesperson, said at a press briefing. “It has now been a month and a half since any supplies were last allowed through the crossings into Gaza — by far the longest such halt to date.”

In #Gaza, “stocks that were able to come in at scale during the ceasefire, now have practically run out,” John Whyte, Acting Senior Deputy Director of UNRWA Operations in Gaza, tells @NewstalkFM For six weeks, no aid has entered Gaza due to the ongoing Israeli blockade. More… pic.twitter.com/wzw3rzfxUJ — UNRWA (@UNRWA) April 15, 2025

Meanwhile, he added, Israeli authorities continue to issue additional displacement orders, further reducing the limited space available for families.

“Civilians are effectively trapped in increasingly fragmented and unsafe enclaves in Gaza, where access to essentials for survival is dwindling day by day,” Dujarric stressed.

He said four new displacement orders were issued over the weekend — two on Friday and another two on Saturday.

Staggering Death Toll

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Mane’ Hannoun, a healthcare worker, was killed this morning after an Israeli airstrike hit the back gate of the Kuwait Specialized Hospital in Khan Yunis. pic.twitter.com/4LFYJisFNS — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 15, 2025

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins. Additionally, over 116,000 have been wounded, while 14,000 remain missing.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the besieged enclave.

(Anadolu, PC)