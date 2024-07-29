Genocide Continues – Civilian Casualties and Forced Displacements in Gaza

Israeli occupation forces continued to target residential areas and displacement shelters across the Gaza Strip, killing and wounding scores of Palestinians.

The official Palestinian News Agency WAFA reported that Israeli aircraft bombed a house in the Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City, resulting in the killings of three civilians and injuries to others, including women and children.

Al-Jazeera reported artillery shelling in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood in southern Gaza, alongside Israeli gunboats bombarding the city’s coast.

Less than 24 hours earlier, Israeli forces killed four Palestinians in an attack on a gathering on Al-Abraj Street in the Tal Al-Hawa area.

The Palestinian Civil Defense Service in Gaza reported that Israeli forces are conducting bulldozing, demolition, and killing operations in the Barcelona area, Al-Baraa Mosque square, and the Jordanian Hospital in Tal Al-Hawa.

In the southern city of Khan Yunis, Israeli tanks targeted the Sheikh Nasser neighborhood. Additionally, an Israeli raid killed eleven Palestinians and injured others in a residential building, with most of the victims being women and children.

Two Israeli soldiers from the paratroopers brigade sharing on their instagram stories the blowing up of a school in Khan Yunis pic.twitter.com/N7OGwtr1wy — Palestine Info Center (@palinfoen) July 29, 2024

In Al-Mawasi, four Palestinians were killed and others, including children, were injured when an Israeli warplane bombed tents in a supposed “safe” area of Khan Yunis, according to Civil Defense sources. Another raid in the same city resulted in three more deaths.

During a ground incursion in Khan Yunis, the Civil Defense rescued scores of bodies and wounded, who were brought to Nasser Hospital.

Meanwhile, thousands of Palestinians have been forcibly displaced from the Al-Bureij camp and its outskirts in central Gaza, heading to Deir al-Balah and Nuseirat, after warnings from the occupation army of impending military operations.

Over recent months, the Israeli occupation army has forced Palestinians to relocate to areas in the southern Gaza Strip, which lack basic necessities, under the pretense of being “safe”, only to later bomb those same areas.

According to Civil Defense statistics, more than 1.3 million Palestinians have been forcibly displaced within the Strip, with the majority moving from the north to the south.

Salam alaykom From Khan Yunis and the bombing around us doesn't stop, I send you my regards. Can you Reply with 🇵🇸 or ✌️ and pray for us. pic.twitter.com/9gAK4cv8DT — Ahmed | Gaza 🍉 (@AhmedWbelbisi) July 29, 2024

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,363 Palestinians have been killed, and 90,923 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

