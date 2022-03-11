Georgetown University Students Block Funding for a Trip to Israel

The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement has commended Georgetown University students who successfully prevented $30,000 in student funding from being used for a propaganda trip to Israel, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Friday.

The Georgetown students join hundreds of academic departments, programs, centers, unions, along with tens of thousands of scholars, researchers, students and university staff worldwide who are standing up for Palestinian rights and urging accountability for apartheid Israel.

We salute the graduate & undergraduate students at Georgetown University who successfully prevented $30,000 in student funding from being used for an itrek propaganda trip to apartheid Israel.https://t.co/xZIIlwsPIR pic.twitter.com/lkOKBVycRl — PACBI (@PACBI) March 11, 2022

“These trips serve to present Israel in a positive light, whitewashing its regime of military occupation, apartheid, and settler-colonialism and its decades-long denial of Palestinian rights, including the right to education,” the BDS movement said in a statement on Friday

“Israel has bombed and demolished Palestinian schools and universities, carried out military raids on campuses, including using live fire and tear gas, and imposed restrictions preventing travel to campus and abroad for scholarships,” BDS added.

“Israel just this week announced new procedures further restricting entry permits for faculty members from abroad and international students wishing to teach or study at Palestinian universities.”

Many major human rights organizations now recognize Israel as an apartheid state, and Palestinians have long called for ending complicity in its military occupation regime at all levels, as was done to end apartheid in South Africa.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)