Germany: Israel’s Actions in Gaza ‘No Longer Justified as Fight against Terrorism’

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz sharply criticized Israel on Monday, saying the recent strikes on Gaza “can no longer be justified as a fight against terrorism.”

“What the Israeli army is doing now in the Gaza Strip, harming the civilian population to such an extent, as has increasingly been the case in recent days, can no longer be justified as a fight against terrorism,” Merz said at the WDR European Forum in Berlin, the Anadolu news agency reported.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz says Israel's current level of attacks on Gaza "can no longer be justified as a fight against Hamas terrorism."

The conservative leader acknowledged that Germany has been reluctant so far to publicly criticize Israel due to its historical responsibility. However, he emphasized that he can no longer understand any military objectives in Israel’s current actions.

“When boundaries are crossed, where international humanitarian law is truly violated, Germany and the German chancellor must also say something about it,” Merz said, adding that he will raise the concerns when he speaks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week.

Bombing of School Slammed

The chancellor also criticized the Israeli army’s latest bombing of a school in Gaza, which killed at least 31 people and wounded many more.

“I have to say that what happened this weekend—when another kindergarten in the Gaza Strip was hit—is a human tragedy and a political catastrophe,” Merz said, adding that the German government was in contact with Israeli officials to raise concerns about the military offensive.

German FM Renews Aid Call

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul renewed his call for Israel to allow more humanitarian aid to Gaza, emphasizing that while Tel Aviv recently permitted limited aid, it remains far from sufficient, Anadolu reported.

“The humanitarian situation is unbearable and must be improved quickly,” he said during his visit to Madrid, adding that he conveyed this message to his Israeli counterpart during their recent weekend phone call.

Die Lage in Gaza ist nicht hinnehmbar. Israel hat das Recht, sich zu verteidigen – aber die humanitäre Hilfe in Gaza muss ganz dringend verbessert werden. Dafür braucht es jetzt einen Waffenstillstand – und klare Schritte hin zur Zwei-Staaten-Lösung. — Johann Wadephul (@AussenMinDE) May 26, 2025

In early March, Israel imposed a complete blockade on the entry of aid into Gaza. A limited number of trucks were allowed in last week, but the UN and Gaza authorities have warned that it is not enough.

Reiterating his call for an immediate ceasefire, Wadephul said ending the fighting and freeing the captives could pave the way for diplomatic talks and a constructive path to a two-state solution.

“Germany’s position is clear: there can only be a two-state solution. There must be no expulsion from the Gaza Strip. There must also be no policy of starvation,” he stressed, adding that the Gaza Strip should belong to Palestinians as part of a two-state settlement.

Staggering Death Toll

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 53,000, wounding more than 122,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

The first public session of the Gaza Tribunal, a civil society initiative serving as a “court of humanity and conscience”, will begin in Sarajevo on Monday. “This landmark event represents a crucial step in the Tribunal’s mission to document alleged war crimes, address… pic.twitter.com/bdzVYtFEYU — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 26, 2025

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(Anadolu, PC)