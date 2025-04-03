Germany Moves to Deport Four Residents over Gaza Protests – Report 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Germany plans to deport four foreign residents over pro-Palestine protests despite no criminal convictions.

In a move akin to the developments in the US, immigration authorities in Germany are moving to deport four young foreign residents “on allegations related to participation in protests against Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza,” The Intercept has reported.

The deportation orders against the four were issued under German migration law and are set to take effect in less than a month, the report stated, adding that “none of the four has been convicted of any crimes.”

The report further said it was made “amid political pressure and over internal objections from the head of the state of Berlin’s immigration agency.”

“What we’re seeing here is straight out of the far right’s playbook,” Alexander Gorski, a lawyer representing two of the protesters, reportedly said.

“You can see it in the U.S. and Germany, too: Political dissent is silenced by targeting the migration status of protesters,” he added.

The four concerned are citizens of the US, Poland, and Ireland.

Police Files

Gorski noted that from a legal perspective, “we are we were alarmed by the reasoning, which reminded us of the case of Mahmoud Khalil.”

Khalil, a Palestinian activist and recent Columbia University graduate in the US, was arrested by US immigration authorities last month and is being held in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center in Louisiana. The green-card holder was involved in the Gaza Solidarity Encampment held at Columbia last year.

The protesters face separate allegations, the report noted, “all of which are sourced from police files and tied to pro-Palestine actions in Berlin.”

The protests in question “include a mass sit-in at the Berlin central train station, a road blockade, and the late-2024 occupation of a building at the Free University Berlin.”

‘Coordinated Group Action’

The only event that tied the four cases together, the report added, was the allegation that “the protesters participated in the university occupation, which involved property damage, and alleged obstruction of an arrest — a so-called de-arrest aimed at blocking a fellow protesters’ detention.”

None of the four were accused “of any particular acts of vandalism or the de-arrest at the university.”

Instead, the deportation order “cites the suspicion that they took part in a coordinated group action.”

‘Supporting Hamas’

All four are accused, “without evidence” of supporting the Hamas movement – designated a terrorist organization by Germany.

Three of the four deportation orders, according to Gorski, “cite Germany’s national pledge to defend Israel – the country’s Staatsräson, German for reason of state – as justification.”

The Intercept said that internal emails, which the news organization has obtained, “show political pressure behind the scenes to issue the deportation orders, despite objections from Berlin immigration officials.”

