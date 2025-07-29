‘Global Day of Solidarity’ – Hamas Calls for Global Mobilization on Sunday for Gaza

Hamas has called for a worldwide popular mobilization this coming Sunday, August 3, designating it a Global Day of Solidarity with Gaza, Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque, and Palestinian prisoners.

The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, on Tuesday called for escalating global popular action this coming Sunday, August 3. This is to show solidarity with Gaza, Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque, and Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas, in a statement, stressed the need for continued popular and international movements against the “systematic Zionist aggression, genocide, and starvation against over two million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.”

The movement emphasized the importance of intensifying demonstrations and sit-ins outside Israeli and American embassies, and those of states supporting the occupation worldwide. The goal is to halt Israeli aggression against civilians, especially children, women, and the sick.

Hamas stated that peoples’ response to this call is “a fulfillment of the blood of the martyred leaders.” It urged that this day become a continuous national, Arab, Islamic, and global movement, encompassing all forms of political, diplomatic, and popular pressure to end what it described as “the war of extermination and starvation” in the Gaza Strip.

Several cities globally witnessed massive and angry demonstrations last week. These denounced Israel’s starvation policy against Gaza’s population and protested ongoing American support for the genocide waged by Tel Aviv against Palestinians in the Strip since October 7, 2023.

The Gaza Strip is currently experiencing one of the worst humanitarian catastrophes in history. Famine has spread due to a severe blockade imposed by Israel for over 10 months, intensified after the complete closure of crossings on March 2. This blockade has led to a widespread outbreak of severe malnutrition, particularly among children and the sick.

Deaths due to hunger have been recorded in various areas of the Strip, amidst hospitals’ inability to provide medical care and the collapse of the health sector’s infrastructure.

The war of extermination has resulted in over 204,000 Palestinian casualties, including killed and injured, mostly women and children. There are also over 14,000 missing, alongside widespread destruction and mass displacement of hundreds of thousands of residents. Hundreds of families have been deprived of the most basic necessities of life.

(AJA, PC)