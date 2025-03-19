Global Legal Coalition Launched to Prosecute Israeli War Crimes Suspects

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Global 195, led by ICJP, launches a worldwide legal coalition to pursue accountability for alleged war crimes by Israeli and dual nationals, targeting individuals across military and political ranks.

A worldwide legal coalition dedicated to holding accountable Israeli and dual national individuals alleged to have committed war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza has been launched.

The Global 195 initiative, spearheaded by the International Center of Justice for Palestinians (ICJP), “establishes a global network of accountability” which will ensure that domestic and international legal mechanisms are utilized to pursue individuals suspected of war crimes, wherever they may be, according to a press statement.

The coalition will simultaneously work within multiple jurisdictions to apply for private arrest warrants and initiate legal proceedings against those implicated.

The scope of Global 195 includes individuals “who have fought in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), as well as figures spanning the entire Israeli military and political chain of command, from senior policymakers to operational personnel, who are directly or indirectly responsible for violations of international law.”

‘Impunity’ Allowed to Persist

“The obstruction of international legal institutions in pursuing individuals responsible for war crimes in Palestine, coupled with the failure of national police forces to fulfill their obligations under humanitarian law and universal jurisdiction principles, has allowed impunity for Israeli suspected war criminals to persist,” ICJP Director Tayab Ali said at an international press conference in London on Tuesday.

ICJP has secured a coalition of legal practitioners and organizations from more than six countries including Malaysia, Türkiye, Norway, Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina and the United Kingdom, and will continue to establish legal teams “in all countries across the globe.”

“Under international law, states have a duty to investigate and prosecute war crimes, yet these obligations have been systematically neglected. The launch of Global 195 is a necessary legal intervention to remedy this failure,” Ali emphasized.

He explained that by activating domestic legal mechanisms across multiple jurisdictions, “we are ensuring that those responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza are subject to legal accountability and no longer have anywhere to hide.”

“Impunity for grave international crimes is not legally sustainable. States have an obligation to act, and where they fail, civil society must step in to ensure justice is pursued,” Ali continued.

‘Justice for Gaza’ Evidence

The primary evidence used by the coalition has been gathered over the past 18 months as part of ICJP’s Justice for Gaza investigation.

The evidence includes: 135 first-hand eyewitness testimonies, supported by open-source intelligence (OSINT) and accounts from across Gaza.

Investigative findings, the press statement said, confirm a pattern of systematic violations, including indiscriminate and disproportionate bombardment of civilians; deliberate and systematic targeting of vital infrastructure; attacks on designated ‘safe zones’ and intensified airstrikes on refugee camps; use of starvation as a weapon of war; and enforced mass displacement policies.

The gravity of these findings, the ICJP said, underscores the urgent need for legal accountability.

Türkiye Case

Huseyin Disli, Vice President of the Worldwide Lawyers Association (WOLAS) said his organization fully supported the Global195 initiative by filing the complaint in Türkiye “as a crucial step in dismantling Israeli impunity.”

“Palestine’s case exemplifies ‘legal subalternity’ in international law—rights recognized in theory but denied in practice—while Zionist crimes continue unchecked,” Disli said.

“Also, no domestic court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli genocide-war criminals, exposing the failure of the international legal order,” he added.

Disli said the current legal movement “is politically incoherent in its goals, appearing to achieve more than it does,” adding that legal action “must be holistic-strategic, not fragmented-symbolic.”

“WOLAS demands a coordinated legal front that exposes Zionism’s violent nature, limits its reach, deters Zionist colonization, and cuts off the flow of capital, arms, and resources into the Zionist extermination project,” he stressed.

Norwegian Support

A joint statement from ICJ Norway and Defend International Law in support of the initiative said “As civil society organizations seeking to enhance respect for human rights, democracy and the rule of law, we find it important to combat impunity for atrocity crimes regardless of the nationality of the perpetrator or the victim.”

“We are convinced that such crimes have been committed in Gaza,” the statement continued, adding that the complaint “should now lead to independent and impartial investigations of the alleged war crimes, also by prosecutors in third States assigned with extraterritorial jurisdiction.”

Malaysian Lawyers for Palestine

Awang Armadajaya bin Awang Mahmud, a Malaysian advocate and solicitor, said his company has had the opportunity over the past few months “to peruse through the overwhelming evidence of war crimes in Gaza” collected by the ICJP.

Speaking at the press conference, he called on the Malaysian government “to escalate the necessary legal and diplomatic coordination among States for the investigation and prosecution of the alleged war criminals identified in the complaint.”

The advocate said recommendations have also been made to the government “in relation to border control and restrictions, asset-freezing and potentially financial sanctions.”

He also invited Malaysian legal professionals to join the case and become part of the Malaysian Lawyers for Palestine movement which was in the process of gaining formal recognition.

Ongoing Atrocities

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 48,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While numerous countries and human rights groups have condemned the violations, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

(The Palestine Chronicle)