Solidarity with Palestine Sweeps the World as Israel Continues to Kill Palestinians (LIVE BLOG)

From New York and San Francisco to Rome and Johannesburg, millions of people have rallied across the world in spontaneous expression of solidarity with the Palestinian people and to protest against Israeli violence.

May 16, London, UK

Former leader of UK Labor Party addresses a large pro-Palestine crowd in London.

May 16, Mombasa, Kenya

More Kenyans rushed to the streets of Mombasa to show solidarity with the Palestinian people and to protest Israeli attacks on Gaza. 

May 15, Naples, Italy

Over 5,000 people gathered in the city of Naples, in southern Italy, to protest Israeli atrocities in occupied Palestine.

(Photo and Video: Supplied by Source)

May 15, Auckland, New Zealand

2,000 people gathered in Auckland to protest Israeli atrocities in occupied Palestine. 

(Photos: Supplied by Source)

May 15, Santiago, Chile

Protests against the Israeli war on the Palestinians continued in Chile, as hundreds of people joined global rallies in the city of Santiago.

(Photos: Supplied by Source)

 

May 15, L’Aquila, Italy

More Italians rushed to the streets of L’Aquila to show solidarity with the Palestinian people and to protest Israeli attacks on Gaza. 

(Photo: Supplied by Source)

 

May 15, New York, United States

Multiple protests were held in New York against Israeli aggression on Gaza.

May 15, London, UK

Over 100,000 people marched through London t0 stand with the Palestinian people.

May 15, Rome, Italy

Over 2,000 people gathered in Rome to protest against Israel’s aggression and to convey solidarity with the Palestinian people.

May 15, Tunis, Tunisia

May 15, Los Angeles, CA, United States

May 15, Johannesburg, South Africa

(Photo: Na’eem Jeenah, via Facebook)

May 15, San Francisco, CA, United States

A rally was held in San Francisco, California, in the United States.

May 15, Toronto, Canada

A protest in Toronto, Canada .(Photos: Aliya Hasan, via Facebook)

May 14, Cagliari, Italy

(Photos: Domenico Loi, Supplied)

May 12, Nairobi, Kenya

Protests against the Israeli war on the Palestinians continued in Kenya, As hundreds of people joined global rallies in the city of Nairobi.

(Video: Supplied by Source)

May 12, Geneva, Switzerland

Hundreds of people gathered in front of the United Nations in Geneva. (Video: Cristina Colangelo, Supplied)

(The Palestine Chronicle)

