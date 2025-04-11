Golani Brigade Soldier Seriously Wounded as Israeli Forces Press Deeper into Rafah

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An Israeli soldier from the Golani Brigade was seriously wounded during continued ground operations in Rafah, as Israel expands its military campaign across Gaza.

The Israeli military announced that a soldier from the Golani Brigade was seriously wounded during ground operations in the southern Gaza Strip on Friday, in conjunction with an ongoing assault on Rafah.

The Golani Brigade, an infantry unit established in 1948, is part of the Israeli army’s 36th Division under the Northern Command. It is the only brigade to have remained active since the army’s founding and played a role in the 1948 Nakba, during which it committed massacres. The brigade has participated in all of Israel’s major military campaigns against Arab states and the Palestinian people, including repeated assaults on Gaza.

Urgent | Israeli army: A soldier from the Golani Brigade was seriously injured in clashes in southern Gaza today. pic.twitter.com/AFtIQyVfzV — Mohd Naved (@Naved1Naved) April 11, 2025

During the most recent war on Gaza, Operation Iron Swords in 2023, the Golani Brigade was deployed but eventually withdrew after 60 days, sustaining heavy losses.

In a recent update, the Israeli army said its forces are continuing military operations in the Rafah region, along the Morag axis, and in northern Gaza—including Sheja’iyya and Beit Lahia. Ground operations have also intensified in the Tel al-Sultan and al-Shabura neighborhoods, as well as on the outskirts of Khan Yunis.

According to the army, the 36th Division expanded its activities in the Morag axis overnight and continued operations in adjacent areas.

Bombing and Casualties

Meanwhile, Al-Jazeera reported that one person was killed by Israeli artillery fire in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Medical sources also confirmed that ten Palestinians, including seven children, were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a home in the Al-Katiba area north of Khan Yunis.

In a separate incident, a Palestinian was killed in an Israeli drone attack on the Al-Mawasi area, where many displaced people have sought shelter. The victims were buried at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis.

Israeli bombing also struck the Al-Atatra neighborhood in Beit Lahia, resulting in two deaths and several injuries.

Ongoing Genocide

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the besieged enclave.

(PC, AJA)