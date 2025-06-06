The case concerns the deaths of Janna and Abderrahim Abudaher, aged six and nine, who were killed on October 24, 2023, when a house in northern Gaza was hit by two missiles launched from an Israeli F-16 fighter jet.

The grandmother of two French children killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip filed a legal complaint in France on Friday, accusing Israeli authorities of genocide, crimes against humanity, and murder, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Citing the French daily Liberation, the agency said that Jacqueline Rivault, a resident of Vitry-sur-Seine near Paris, submitted the 48-page complaint through her lawyer, Arie Alimi, to the French judicial unit handling crimes against humanity.

A French grandmother has filed a legal complaint in Paris charging Israeli authorities with genocide and the murder of her two grandchildren, Janna and Abderrahim Abudaher.https://t.co/LuBH4Ee3sV — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 6, 2025

The complaint seeks the appointment of an investigative judge, the report noted, adding that the French Human Rights League (LDH) announced its intention to join the case.

The case centers on the deaths of Janna and Abderrahim Abudaher, aged six and nine, who were killed on October 24, 2023, when a house in northern Gaza was hit by two missiles reportedly launched from an Israeli F-16 fighter jet.

Their brother Omar and mother, Yasmine Z., were also injured in the airstrike.

Netanyahu Charged as Guilty

According to the complaint, the family had fled their apartment days earlier due to continued Israeli bombardment and relocated to different shelters before being targeted in a home between Fallujah and Beit Lahia. Abderrahim was killed instantly, while Janna died shortly after being taken to the hospital.

The complaint argues that the attack was part of a broader Israeli campaign aimed at “eliminating the Palestinian population” and accuses Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his government, and the Israeli military of orchestrating the strikes.

Though filed against unknown persons, the complaint specifically names Netanyahu and the Israeli army, the report said.

French Jurisdiction

France may assert jurisdiction due to the French nationality of the victims, it added.

While similar legal initiatives in France have not succeeded in the past, this case may compel French courts to rule on the genocide allegations, which Israel has strongly rejected, Anadolu said.

💬 “On ne leur a pas laissé le choix” Jacqueline Rivault, grand-mère de deux enfants français tués à Gaza, s’exprime après sa plainte contre X pour génocide visant Israël #BFM2 pic.twitter.com/Pr1jg9GtPY — BFMTV (@BFMTV) June 6, 2025

The children’s mother, Yasmine Z., according to the report, is subject to an arrest warrant issued by France in 2019 “after being convicted in absentia for financing terrorism.”

She “was found to have sent money to members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas between 2012 and 2013,” the report noted.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 54,000, wounding more than 125,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(Anadolu, PC)