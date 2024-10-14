‘Greater Israel’ Project – Smotrich Calls for Israel’s Borders to Extend to Syria, Saudi Arabia

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called for Israel to expand its borders to the Jordan River as well to the Syrian capital Damascus and other countries as far as Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

Smotrich’s latest declarations, voicing the ambitions of several of the current far-right Israeli government to achieve the ‘Greater Israel’ project, came in an interview for the recently released documentary titled ‘Israel: Extremists in Power’ with the Franco-German Arte Reportage channel.

“I want a Jewish state… that operates according to the values of the Jewish people,” the far-right Israeli minister told Arte.

At one point in the interview, the journalist asked Smotrich if today’s borders should be expanded “beyond the river in the next stage”.

“Okay, bit by bit,” replied the head of the Religious Zionism party with a smile.

“It is written that the future of Jerusalem is to expand to Damascus,” he added.

“Only Jerusalem, until Damascus,” Smotrich stressed.

This exchange between Israel’s finance minister and the reporter is followed by a revelation by the documentary narrator who says that “Bezalel Smotrich has a radical vision for the promised land and it includes all Palestinian lands but also territories in Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Egypt, even in Saudi Arabia.”

He concludes by stating that it certainly is an extremist vision “but it is an accepted one in Israel’s public discourse.”

‘Greater Israel’

Many Israeli extremist leaders have voiced their ambitions publicly of a ‘Greater Israel’ since the start of the genocide on the besieged Gaza Strip on October 7.

On September 27, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu displayed at the United Nations General Assembly session a map that included the occupied West Bank and Gaza as part of Israel.

The Israeli prime minister held two maps, which both place Gaza and the West Bank as an integral part of Israel.

A year earlier, Netanyahu spoke at the same forum and displayed a map of what he called “the new Middle East”, which also included the West Bank and Gaza as part of Israel.

Since Israel’s genocide in Gaza, neither Israeli leaders nor soldiers or regular Israeli citizens have been timid about posting footage on the different social media outlets expressing their ambitions of a ‘Greater Israel’ project.

Genocide Continues

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 42,289 Palestinians have been killed, and 98,684 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(The Palestine Chronicle)