Guterres Rejects Israel’s Plans to Expand Ground Operations in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The UN chief condemned Israel’s military expansion and warned against further displacement of Palestinians in Gaza.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced alarm on Saturday over reports that Israel intends to expand its ground offensive in Gaza.

“I’m alarmed by reported plans by Israel to expand ground operations in Gaza,” Guterres posted on X.

He stressed that the United Nations will not take part in any operation that violates international law or humanitarian principles.

“I emphasize the UN will not participate in any operation that doesn’t adhere to international law & humanitarian principles – humanity, impartiality, independence & neutrality,” Guterres continued.

A mother and her children were injured after Israeli forces bombed the home of the Alsha’ir family in southern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/nZoF83e6rs — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 17, 2025

The UN reports that approximately 71% of the Gaza Strip is now under evacuation orders or in areas effectively controlled by Israeli military operations.

Guterres also reiterated his opposition to the displacement of Palestinians. “I reject the repeated displacement of the population – along with any question of forced displacement outside of Gaza,” he said.

He further called for continued support of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), which has been targeted by Israel since October 2023.

Meanwhile, Israeli media published details of Israel’s military strategy, indicating that the latest phase of the assault began early Saturday with heavy strikes across Gaza.

The Israeli military had already announced on Friday the expansion of its operations as part of what it termed the ‘Gideon Chariots’ campaign, claiming its goals include “achieving all the war’s objectives, including the liberation of the kidnapped soldiers and the defeat of (the Palestinian Resistance Movement) Hamas.”

A report by the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation on May 5 said that Operation Gideon is designed to take full control of the Gaza Strip.

The plan reportedly involves “the complete evacuation of the Gaza Strip’s residents from combat zones, including northern Gaza, to areas in the southern Gaza Strip,” and the Israeli army intends to maintain a presence in any territory it “occupies.”

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 53,272 Palestinians have been killed since the start of Israel’s war in October 2023.

In the past 24 hours alone, 153 people were killed and 459 wounded, bringing the total number of injuries to 120,673. The ministry also noted that many victims remain trapped under rubble or are unreachable due to Israel’s continued strikes.

(PA, AA, AJA)