Haifa Stabbing Operation: One Israeli Killed, Five Injured

A stabbing operation at Haifa’s central bus station on Monday left one Israeli dead and five others injured, with Hamas and Islamic Jihad praising the act as a response to Israeli actions against Palestinians.

A stabbing operation occurred at the central bus station in Haifa on Monday, resulting in one Israeli being killed and five others injured, according to Israeli ambulance services.

The alleged attacker was shot and killed by Israeli forces at the scene.

Al-Jazeera reported that Israeli police confirmed the incident, stating that the attacker had been killed.

The Israeli Ambulance Service, Magen David Adom, later reported that one of the victims had died from their injuries.

Initial reports from Israeli media, including the Broadcasting Authority, indicated that six Israelis had been wounded in the attack, but the Ambulance Authority later confirmed that only five were injured.

Israel’s Channel 12 quoted ambulance sources, stating that the victims included one in critical condition and three others seriously wounded.

The alleged attacker, described as a 20-year-old Arab Druze from Shefa-Amr, north of Haifa, was confirmed dead. Some reports also suggested that there might have been more than one assailant or even another fatality.

There were conflicting reports about an accidental shooting at the scene.

Israeli police initially believed an individual to be the perpetrator and shot him, but it was later revealed that the person was a security officer involved in the incident.

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas and the Islamic Jihad Movement both praised the stabbing as a “heroic operation.”

Hamas described it as a “natural response” to Israeli actions against Palestinians in the West Bank, Gaza, and Jerusalem, calling for an escalation of resistance in those areas.

Islamic Jihad echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that the operation was part of the broader struggle against Israeli occupation and a symbol of Palestinian resistance, which it said showed the failure of Israel’s security system.

