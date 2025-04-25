Half a Million Palestinians Newly Displaced in Gaza as Liveable Space Shrinks

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

As conditions in Gaza rapidly deteriorate, UNRWA warns of mass displacement, collapsing services, and deliberate obstruction of lifesaving aid.

Nearly 500,000 Palestinians have been forcibly displaced in the Gaza Strip over the last month due to Israel’s ongoing military operation in the enclave, the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said on Friday.

“Over the last month in Gaza, around half a million people have been newly displaced,” UNRWA said on X.

Over the last month in #Gaza, around half a million people have been newly displaced. The multiple displacement orders issued by the Israeli military leave Palestinians with less than a third of Gaza's area to live in. That remaining space is fragmented, unsafe, and barely…

“The multiple displacement orders issued by the Israeli military leave Palestinians with less than a third of Gaza’s area to live in,” the UN agency added.

It warned that “the remaining space is fragmented, unsafe, and barely liveable,” and pointed out that overcrowded shelters “are in a terrible condition.”

UNRWA noted that “service providers are struggling to operate, and the last resources are being depleted.”

Thousands of Trucks Waiting

The agency also said that nearly 3,000 UNRWA trucks “of lifesaving aid” are ready to enter Gaza.

“But the siege imposed by the Israeli authorities has been blocking the entry of supplies for over 50 days now,” UNRWA stressed.

Nearly 3,000 UNRWA trucks of lifesaving aid are ready to enter #Gaza. But the siege imposed by the Israeli authorities has been blocking the entry of supplies for over 50 days now. The people in #Gaza are hungry and the situation is desperate. Humanitarian aid is being used as…

The agency said people in Gaza “are hungry and the situation is desperate.”

“Humanitarian aid is being used as a bargaining chip and a weapon of war,” UNRWA stated, adding that the siege “must be lifted, supplies must flow in, the hostages must be released, the #CeasefireNow must resume.”

Staggering Death Toll

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 51,000, wounding more than 116,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Several children from the Abu Taima family were killed overnight in an Israeli airstrike while they slept in their displacement tent in Al-Mawasi, Khan Yunis. They are now being shrouded for burial.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

ICJ Case

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, Anadolu)