Hamas Confirms Direct Negotiations with US as Witkoff Slams Israel’s War Policy

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hamas confirms direct negotiations with the US for a Gaza ceasefire, as American envoy Stephen Witkoff criticizes Israel for prolonging the war ahead of President Trump’s visit to the region.

A senior Hamas official told Al-Jazeera that direct and advanced negotiations are currently underway between the Islamic Resistance Movement and the US administration to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

These talks have been ongoing for days, according to the official, and are focused on ending the war and facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave.

A senior Palestinian official also confirmed to Reuters news agency that discussions between Hamas and the US are taking place to push for a ceasefire and aid access.

Meanwhile, the US Special Envoy to the Middle East, Stephen Witkoff, is engaged in parallel talks with Israel, Qatar, and Egypt, as well as indirect negotiations with Hamas via Qatari and Egyptian mediators, the US-based website Axios reported.

These efforts reportedly involve discussions not only on a possible prisoner exchange deal but also broader talks aimed at reaching a political resolution.

Witkoff has expressed frustration with Israel’s position, saying it is reluctant to end the war, despite US interest in securing the release of detainees.

Israel’s Channel 12 quoted Witkoff as telling the families of Israeli captives that while the US seeks an agreement, Israel continues to prolong the conflict. Witkoff reportedly said an agreement must be reached, but that the US administration is uncertain how far it can push.

The channel also reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested Hamas may release a soldier, Edan Alexander, as a goodwill gesture to US President Donald Trump.

Israeli media reported that Netanyahu said Israel faces crucial days ahead in the negotiations and expressed support for Witkoff’s general approach, though he hinted that Israel might propose an alternative deal involving fewer captives and reduced concessions.

For its part, Israel’s Channel 13 cited an Israeli official criticizing the Trump administration as chaotic, with inconsistent decision-making and a lack of coordination.

At the same time, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority (KAN) said Netanyahu will hold a high-level security meeting this evening to discuss the potential for a prisoner exchange or a return to military operations in Gaza.

The Israeli newspaper Maariv also reported that the security cabinet is scheduled to convene at 6:30 p.m. local time to deliberate on these issues, ahead of President Trump’s expected visit to the region.

US envoy Witkoff has said he hopes to see progress toward a ceasefire and prisoner release before or during Trump’s visit to the Middle East. According to Haaretz, US officials are applying significant pressure on Israel to reach a deal with Hamas, warning that failure to act may leave Israel isolated.

Witkoff also reportedly told the families of Israeli prisoners that continued military action puts their loved ones at further risk. He stressed that Israel stands to suffer the most if the war continues without resolution. Haaretz noted that Witkoff himself requested the leak of his criticism of the Israeli government.

These developments come amid growing tensions between the US and Israeli leadership. Israeli Army Radio reported that Trump recently cut off contact with Netanyahu, amid concerns that the Israeli prime minister was attempting to manipulate him.

According to Israel Hayom, sources close to Trump said he is “disappointed” with Netanyahu and is considering moving forward with regional plans independently.

(PC, AJA)