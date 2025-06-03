Hamas’ Drones are Back: Israeli Soldiers Killed and Wounded in Sheja’iyya

According to Israeli reports, an Israeli soldier was killed and two others were injured today, Tuesday, during clashes between Palestinian resistance and the Israeli occupation army in the Sheja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

The event came only one day after three Israeli soldiers were killed in Jabaliya.

The number of Israeli casualties in both events was reported by Israeli media and military sources.

Israeli news websites reported that a drone belonging to the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, dropped a bomb on soldiers in Sheja’iyya amidst ongoing fierce clashes.

They indicated that military helicopters landed at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv and Soroka Hospital in Beersheba, after earlier announcements that helicopters were en route to evacuate wounded soldiers from the Gaza Strip.

The reports also noted that the “Air Force is providing air cover for the army” in the Sheja’iyya neighborhood.

For his part, Al-Jazeera’s correspondent in Gaza, Mohammed Qureiqa, reported the outbreak of clashes in the Sheja’iyya neighborhood, confirming the hovering of Israeli helicopters over the area, at a time when Israeli artillery shelling was targeting Sheja’iyya and the eastern areas of Gaza City.

Meanwhile, Al-Jazeera’s correspondent in Palestine, Elias Karam, stated that the Israeli army is imposing a significant media blackout regarding the new security incident, pointing to information that a Palestinian drone dropped a bomb on an Israeli military force.

Later, Israeli news websites confirmed that a Hamas drone dropped a bomb on soldiers in Sheja’iyya, amidst ongoing fierce clashes.

According to Karam, citing Israeli accounts, 15 Israeli soldiers have been killed and 56 others injured since Israel resumed its war on the Strip on March 18.

These field developments come just hours after the Israeli army announced the killing of three soldiers during battles yesterday, Monday, in the northern Strip.

Regarding this incident, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority (KAN) quoted an investigation into the killing of three soldiers in Jabaliya as stating that “there are active tunnels in demolished buildings that the army considered cleared.”

Yesterday, the Al-Qassam Brigades announced that its fighters engaged in fierce clashes with occupation soldiers at point-blank range east of the Jabaliya camp, indicating that occupation soldiers were left dead or wounded.

Earlier this month, Israeli army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said he had instructed his forces to expand the scope of the military operation to include additional areas in the northern and southern Gaza Strip.

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

The Israeli 'Home Front Command' stated that sirens blared in over 139 locations after a missile was launched from Yemen. pic.twitter.com/B0SBQK7cQP — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 3, 2025

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 54,000, wounding more than 124,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(AJA, PC)