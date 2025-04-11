Hamas Files Legal Appeal for Removal from UK’s Banned List 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas announced that it had submitted a legal filing to the British Home Office requesting the cancellation of its continued designation as a “banned organization.”

On Wednesday, a legal team from the London-based legal firm, Riverway Law, submitted an official appeal to the Secretary of State, Yvette Cooper, for the movement’s removal from the list of proscribed organizations under Section 4 of the Terrorism Act 2000, Hamas said in a statement.

Today, our legal team submitted the application to the Home office to remove Hamas from the banned list of organisations under UK Counter terrorism powers You can read the full legal application here: https://t.co/Zxov8lhle8 pic.twitter.com/b7N07fuH5X — Riverway Law (@riverwaylaw) April 9, 2025

“Hamas considers this classification, issued in October 2021, an unjust decision that constitutes a blatant bias in favor of the zionist occupation, which continues to commit crimes against our Palestinian people,” the statement noted.

It stated that the classification “disavows human rights and democratic principles, the provisions of international law, and British laws themselves, which guarantee the right of peoples to resist occupation, the right to self-defense, and freedom of opinion and expression.”

Complicity in Genocide

The statement further noted that this classification, and all other British government policies, “represent actual complicity and real participation in the crimes of murder, starvation, genocide, destruction, and settlement practiced by the racist occupation against our people in Gaza, the West Bank, and occupied Al-Quds.”

“It is no secret that the British government created the tragedy of the Palestinian people when it uprooted them from their land and handed over their homeland to zionist gangs brought from all over the world,” Hamas stated.

Riverway Law (@riverwaylaw) has submitted a legal challenge to the UK’s ban on Hamas, arguing it criminalises political expression, suppresses free speech, and breaches international law. Lawyers explain the legal application to end the ban on Hamas. Hear directly from legal… pic.twitter.com/o0l3lM28SW — DOAM (@doamuslims) April 10, 2025

It added: “The British government, through its biased policies, still bears legal and moral responsibility for what our people are suffering from in terms of daily massacres, a stifling siege, and systematic starvation.”

The movement said it was time for the British government “to review its unjust policies, correct its historical sins, stand by our people and their rights, respect their choice to resist the occupation, cancel the classification of Hamas and all other resistance movements as “terrorist movements,” and stop providing political and military support” to Israel.

‘Consistent with Int Law’

In a post on X, Riverway Law said that the removal of the ban on Hamas “is consistent with international law,” adding “yet, even speaking about this legal case is met with fear.”

The firm’s Daniel Grütters explained that the application was made to Cooper, to consider “exercising her discretion” to remove Hamas from the list of proscribed or banned organizations, “a power that she has under the Terrorism Act 2000.”

The application makes three broad arguments, he said, including the principle of international law and the law of armed conflict, interference with freedom of speech rights and negotiations to help find a peaceful solution.

Grutters said Cooper has 90 days in which to consider the arguments.

Dr Abu Marzouk’s Witness Statement

As part of the application, the movement’s Head of the International Relations and Legal Affairs Office, Dr. Mousa Abu Marzouk, who commissioned the British legal team, issued a Witness Statement.

“I am submitting this application on behalf of Hamas for its deproscription from the British government’s list of proscribed terrorist groups. Despite the British state being the architect of our suffering through its collaboration with the Zionist project for over a century, I am inviting you to reverse that policy today,” he stated.

“Hamas is not a terrorist group. It is a Palestinian Islamic liberation and resistance movement whose goal is to liberate Palestine and confront the Zionist project,” Abu Marzouk added.

He further said that the British government’s “decision to proscribe Hamas is an unjust one that is symptomatic of its unwavering support for Zionism, apartheid, occupation and ethnic cleansing in Palestine for over a century.”

Read the full application here.

