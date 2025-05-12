Hamas Hands Over Captive Soldier after Direct Negotiations with US

Israeli-American soldier Idan Alexander was released by Hamas following direct negotiations with the US and amid renewed calls for a Gaza ceasefire.

The Israeli army announced that it had taken custody of Israeli-American soldier Idan Alexander, who was held captive in the Gaza Strip. His release followed direct negotiations between Hamas and the United States, and was confirmed by the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, as part of broader ceasefire efforts.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) confirmed on Monday evening that it had received Alexander and noted he was in good health. According to Al-Jazeera, the handover occurred in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the release, crediting Israel’s military pressure and what he called “Trump’s political pressure.”

Hamas Confirms Contacts with US Administration

Hamas stated that Alexander’s release came following discussions with the US administration, in the context of ongoing mediation to secure a ceasefire, reopen border crossings, and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The movement described its approach to the negotiations as constructive and flexible, emphasizing that meaningful talks could lead to further prisoner releases.

However, Hamas warned that continued Israeli aggression would only increase the suffering of detainees and risk their lives.

The group reiterated its readiness to enter immediate negotiations toward a comprehensive agreement, including a permanent ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli forces, lifting of the blockade, a prisoner exchange, and Gaza’s reconstruction.

Hamas also called on the Trump administration to intensify its efforts to end what it described as a “brutal war led by Netanyahu against civilians in Gaza.”

Israeli media earlier reported that preparations had been finalized to receive Alexander, with his family flown by military helicopter to the Re’im base in southern Israel. Israel’s Channel 12 reported that Alexander is scheduled to travel to Doha later in May to meet US President Donald Trump and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The report also noted that the Israeli army had been ordered to temporarily halt operations in Gaza at noon to facilitate the handover.

Meanwhile, demonstrators gathered outside the US embassy in Tel Aviv, calling for the release of all remaining captives.

Qassam Brigades Announcement

Earlier in the day, Abu Obeida, spokesperson for the Qassam Brigades, confirmed via Telegram that the group had decided to release Alexander, referring to him as a “Zionist soldier with American citizenship.”

Alexander, 21, was born in New Jersey and served in the Israeli military. He is among 39 captives released under a ceasefire agreement that began on January 19 but collapsed in March when Israel resumed its military operations in Gaza.

US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Israel for the occasion, while US envoy for hostage affairs Adam Boehler shared a photo from the plane transporting him and Alexander’s mother to receive the soldier upon release.

Boehler previously welcomed the decision and called for the return of the bodies of four other Americans believed to be held in Gaza.

Netanyahu: No Formal Agreement

Despite Alexander’s release, Netanyahu’s office stated that Israel remains uncommitted to any formal ceasefire or prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas. The office said the government had only agreed to secure safe passage for Alexander.

Negotiations to free additional captives would continue, the statement added, while preparations for intensified combat operations in Gaza were underway.

Netanyahu said that Alexander’s release was secured without Israeli concessions and claimed it is the result of combined US backing and Israeli military pressure. A source cited by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz said Israel is demanding the release of half of the captives—whether alive or deceased—as a condition to consider ending hostilities.

According to The Times of Israel, Hamas received assurances from a mediator that Alexander’s release would be well-received by the US president, and hopes the move will prompt Washington to increase pressure on Netanyahu to accept a broader deal.

