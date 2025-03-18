Hamas Mourns Loss of Government Officials as Israel Resumes Genocide

Hamas has mourned the deaths of Gaza government officials after Israel’s renewed genocidal war, which has led to the killing of over 400 Palestinians.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas mourned on Tuesday the loss of several government leaders in the Gaza Strip after Israel resumed military operations early on Tuesday.

Hamas paid tribute to the deaths of Issam al-Dalis, head of the government’s follow-up committee; Ahmed al-Hatta, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice in Gaza; Major General Mahmoud Abu Watfa, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior; and Major General Bahjat Abu Sultan, Director-General of the Internal Security Service.

On Tuesday, the Israeli army officially launched a military operation in the Gaza Strip, codenamed ‘Operation Sword of Honor’. They claimed it was targeting Hamas, accusing them of violating the ceasefire agreement.

The Israeli occupation forces carried out intensive airstrikes at dawn, coinciding with the pre-dawn meal, killing over 400 Palestinians and injuring hundreds more. Rescue efforts are ongoing to retrieve victims trapped under the rubble.

This attack represents the largest breach of the ceasefire agreement, which was brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States in January.

On Monday, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority (KAN) reported that the new Chief of Staff of the IDF, Eyal Zamir, had approved military plans to resume the assault on Gaza.

The plans include intensified airstrikes, expanded ground operations, re-evacuating Palestinians from northern Gaza, and the preparation to call up hundreds of thousands of reserve soldiers under emergency orders.

Hamas condemned the military operation, stating that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his extremist government were resuming their attacks on defenseless civilians in Gaza.

Gaza's Health Ministry urgently calls for blood donations, urging those who can to head to operational hospitals. No healthcare system, no matter how robust, can handle this number of casualties. #Gaza #HumanitarianCrisis #BloodDonation pic.twitter.com/HoiI9OoWYb — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 18, 2025

The Palestinian movement warned that the ceasefire agreement was being disregarded and that prisoners in Gaza faced an uncertain future.

Numerous countries have condemned the renewed Israeli aggression, calling for adherence to the ceasefire and the protection of civilians in Gaza.

(PC, AJA)