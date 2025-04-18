By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas said on Thursday that it is ready to immediately begin negotiations with Israel on a “comprehensive” deal to release all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners’ freedom, a complete ceasefire and full withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

“The movement is ready to immediately begin negotiations on a comprehensive package, whereby all captives held by the resistance and an agreed-upon number of Palestinian prisoners in occupation prisons are released, in exchange for a complete cessation of the war against our people, a full withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, the commencement of reconstruction, and an end to the blockade,” Dr. Khalil al-Hayya, the head of Hamas in Gaza and the group’s chief negotiator, said in a video speech.

⭕️ Video: Speech by Dr. Khalil Al-Hayya, head of the negotiating delegation and head of the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip Highlights of Dr. khalil Al-Hayya’ speech: The leadership of Hamas movement and the resistance factions were keen to stop the barbaric aggression and war… pic.twitter.com/E6F0UTXdvj — ᵛᶤᶜᵏʸ 𓂆🔻 (@VickyPalestine) April 18, 2025

Al-Hayya said that Hamas and the resistance factions were “keen to halt the barbaric aggression and war of genocide against the Gaza Strip.”

“We worked for more than a year and a half of arduous negotiations to achieve this goal, until we reached the January 17 agreement in its three stages,” he added.

Hamas ‘Fulfilled’ Ceasefire Obligations

Al-Hayya stressed that Hamas and other resistance groups “fulfilled all their obligations” under the agreement.

However, Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu and his government “reversed the agreement before the completion of its first stage, and resumed committing the most heinous crimes and forms of genocide through killing, destruction, and starvation.”

“The partial agreements are used by Netanyahu and his government as a cover for his political agenda, which is based on continuing the war of genocide and starvation, even if the price is the sacrifice of all his prisoners. We will not be part of implementing this policy,” al-Hayya said.

He noted that the mediators “have contacted us again to find a way out of the crisis created by Netanyahu and his government.”

Al-Hayya said the movement had agreed to the mediators’ proposal at the end of Ramadan, “despite our conviction that Netanyahu insists on continuing the war and aggression to protect his political future.”

This, he noted, was confirmed after Netanyahu rejected the mediators’ proposal, “which we had agreed to.”

He said Netanyahu responded to the mediators’ proposal “with a proposal that carries impossible conditions” and does not lead to an end to the war or a withdrawal from Gaza.

‘Resistance Linked to Occupation’

The Hamas leader emphasized that “The resistance and its weapons are linked to the existence of the occupation, and it is a natural right of our people and all peoples under occupation.”

He also said Hamas welcomed the position of Adam Boehler, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, “to end the issue of prisoners and the war together.”

“This position intersects with the movement’s position of readiness to reach a comprehensive agreement on a single prisoner exchange package in exchange for an end to the war, the occupation’s withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and reconstruction,” al-Hayya stated.

He also stressed that regardless of the results of the negotiations, the international community is required to intervene immediately and exert the necessary pressure “to end the unjust siege on our people in the Gaza Strip, where more than two million people are being subjected to genocide by starvation and (deprivation of) all the necessities of human life. These, he added, are considered “a legitimate right guaranteed under international law and international humanitarian law without restrictions or conditions.”

Staggering Death Toll

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 51,000, wounding more than 116,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

A mother painfully says goodbye to two of her children, killed after the Israeli occupation bombed a barbershop in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/h6HPhMnvsO — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) April 18, 2025

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

