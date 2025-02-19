Hamas Rejects Israeli Demands for Disarmament in Ceasefire Negotiations

Israel has linked the second phase of the Gaza prisoner exchange deal to the disarmament of Hamas, a condition the group firmly rejects.

Israeli media reported that Israel has decided to initiate negotiations for the second phase of the prisoner exchange deal in Gaza, setting the condition that the resistance must be disarmed. The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) has rejected any proposal that includes disarmament or its removal from the Strip.

According to the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN), Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to officially begin negotiations next week, based on the demand for Hamas to disarm.

The outlet also reported that discussions will commence with the arrival of US envoy Steve Witkoff in Israel.

Meanwhile, Israeli Channel 12 stated that Netanyahu is committed to the second phase of the exchange deal, which includes disarming Gaza while rejecting any plan to transfer control from Hamas to the Palestinian Authority.

The report indicated that Israeli authorities are preparing to resume military operations, citing uncertainty over the success of the second phase. Netanyahu has reportedly instructed his ministers to avoid leaks, emphasizing that he does not want to jeopardize efforts to recover detained Israelis.

Additionally, the Israeli channel noted that Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer will lead negotiations for the ceasefire agreement’s second phase, replacing Mossad chief David Barnea.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar had previously confirmed that negotiations would begin, reiterating that Israel demands the complete disarmament of Gaza and will not accept the presence of Hamas or any other armed faction there.

Hamas’ Response

In response, Hamas’ spokesman Hazem Qassem dismissed Israel’s conditions as “ridiculous psychological warfare.”

He asserted that the resistance will neither withdraw from Gaza nor disarm, emphasizing that any future arrangements for the Strip must be reached through national consensus.

Additionally, in a televised speech on Tuesday, Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya stated that the movement is prepared to implement the second phase, which includes a full ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Al-Hayya also confirmed that the resistance has agreed to hand over four bodies on Thursday and six captives on Saturday, marking the completion of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.

