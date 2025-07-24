Hamas Rejects Witkoff’s Claims, Says Ceasefire still Possible

Hamas has rejected US envoy Steven Witkoff’s criticism of its ceasefire stance, reaffirming its commitment to diplomacy as the US and Israel withdraw their teams from Doha talks.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas expressed surprise at recent remarks by US envoy Steven Witkoff, who criticized the group’s response to a ceasefire proposal mediated in Doha.

Hamas emphasized that its position reflects a serious commitment to reaching a comprehensive agreement that would end the war on Gaza.

In a statement issued late Thursday, Hamas said it has consistently approached the negotiations with “national responsibility and high flexibility,” aiming to reach a deal that would halt Israel’s military offensive and alleviate the suffering of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The group noted that its final response to the latest proposal came after “extensive consultations with Palestinian factions, mediators, and friendly countries,” and included constructive input on all comments received. Hamas characterized this as a clear indication of its commitment to the success of mediation efforts and to continued engagement with diplomatic initiatives.

Hamas said it was surprised by Witkoff’s “negative statements,” especially as mediators had reportedly welcomed the group’s response and regarded it as opening the door to a possible agreement.

The group reiterated its readiness to continue negotiations in good faith, with the goal of reaching a permanent ceasefire.

US and Israeli Withdrawal from Talks

Witkoff had accused Hamas of “not showing good faith” and acting “selfishly,” adding that Washington would withdraw its negotiating team from Doha for consultations and consider alternative options for the release of Israeli captives.

Witkoff is currently in Italy for meetings on Gaza ceasefire efforts, with US and Israeli media reporting that he will hold discussions with senior officials from the region.

Simultaneously, Israel announced the recall of its negotiating delegation from Doha. However, two sources familiar with the talks told Reuters that this move did not necessarily signal a breakdown in negotiations.

According to the New York Times, officials from several countries believe the US and Israeli withdrawals may be tactical.

Israel confirmed on Thursday that it had received Hamas’ latest response to the ceasefire proposal—under discussion in Doha for over two weeks—and was currently reviewing it.

A senior Hamas source told Reuters that a ceasefire deal remains possible, though further time is needed due to what he called Israeli “procrastination.”

The indirect negotiations, which resumed in Doha on July 6, are being mediated by Qatar and Egypt with US support.

The proposal reportedly includes a prisoner exchange and a 60-day ceasefire, during which further negotiations would take place to reach a permanent end to the conflict.

Israeli media have reported that key sticking points remain, particularly regarding the scale of Israeli troop withdrawal from Gaza and the number and categories of Palestinian prisoners to be released.

