Hamas Releases Palestinian Hostages in Beit Lahia – What Happened

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, announced that its fighters carried out a complex security operation in the northern Gaza Strip.

In a statement released on Monday, the Al-Qassam Brigades reported infiltrating a building in the Beit Lahia project, where a Zionist force had taken refuge. The operation resulted in the killing of three Israeli soldiers who were guarding the site.

The statement added that the fighters subsequently stormed the building, killing all members of the Israeli force at close range and seizing their weapons.

Al-Qassam also revealed that its fighters rescued several Palestinian citizens who had been detained by the occupying forces inside the targeted building.

“In a complex security operation, a number of our Mujahideen managed to stab and kill 3 Zionist soldiers who were on a mission to protect a building where a Zionist force was fortified,” the statement read.

“They then stormed the house and killed all members of the Zionist force from point-blank range, seized their weapons, and freed a number of civilians who were detained by the occupation inside the house in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip,” it added.

In a related development, Israeli media reported that three Israeli soldiers were killed during the detonation of an explosive device in Jabaliya, north of Gaza, on Sunday night. No official confirmation has been issued by the Israeli military as of yet.

On Sunday, the Al-Qassam Brigades released a video titled ‘Ambushes of Steadfastness and Defiance’, showcasing their fighters engaging Israeli forces and vehicles in the northern Gaza incursion.

The footage depicted several direct attacks in the Jabaliya camp, including the targeting of an Israeli Merkava tank in the Al-Daq’a neighborhood with an anti-tank missile and an Israeli personnel carrier in Al-Khulafa Al-Rashidin Square.

The video also showed a sniper operation on Abu Al-Aish Street in central Jabalia, where an Israeli soldier was directly hit and fell to the ground.

Additionally, it featured the detonation of a landmine against a group of Israeli soldiers, as well as an anti-fortification shell striking a house near Jabaliya al-Balad, where an Israeli special force was entrenched.

Ongoing Genocide

Meanwhile, the Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip continued with the death toll among starved and besieged Palestinian civilians rising daily.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,259 Palestinians have been killed, and 107,627 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. However, Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern region.

