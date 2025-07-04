Hamas Reviews Mediators’ Offer amid Reports of Imminent Gaza Ceasefire

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hamas is holding talks with Palestinian groups over a Qatari-Egyptian proposal, as Israeli and US officials signal a possible Gaza ceasefire announcement next week.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas has confirmed it is conducting internal consultations with leaders of Palestinian forces and groups to assess the latest proposal presented by Qatari and Egyptian mediators.

In a brief statement, Hamas reiterated its commitment to “ending the Zionist aggression and ensuring the unrestricted entry of humanitarian aid”, noting that the movement will inform the mediators of its final position once consultations are complete and will announce it publicly.

The announcement comes amid growing speculation of an imminent ceasefire in Gaza.

According to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, unnamed Israeli officials said US President Donald Trump may announce a Gaza ceasefire deal next Monday during his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The same officials suggested that Israeli political circles were expressing cautious optimism over apparent progress in prisoner exchange talks with Hamas.

They claimed that Hamas might respond positively to the revised proposal within hours, potentially paving the way for so-called “proximity talks” between the two sides, which are typically hosted in Doha, Qatar.

Israeli media also reported that Trump’s anticipated announcement has prompted Tel Aviv to speed up preparations for potential indirect negotiations with Hamas.

Later, President Trump commented that he wants to see Gaza’s residents safe, acknowledging that the population had “been through hell.”

Internal Disagreements

Meanwhile, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that Netanyahu told the families of Israeli captives that he supports the latest proposal from the mediators.

“There is an agreement,” Netanyahu reportedly said, “and we hope to be able to announce it soon.”

The report added that Israel expects a formal response from Hamas within hours, which it anticipates will be positive.

Unresolved issues reportedly include the mechanism and timing of the Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza, the delineation of withdrawal zones, the number of Palestinian prisoners to be released, and the broader question of ending the war.

An Arab diplomat involved in the mediation process told the Israeli channel—without being named—that optimism is growing, though last-minute hurdles remain possible.

The Israeli security cabinet is also convening to discuss the future of the war on Gaza, amid reports of internal disagreement over whether to finalize a deal.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth, some cabinet members say Netanyahu is determined to reach a deal “at any cost,” believing that the political opportunity may soon close.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar earlier pointed to “positive indicators” that, he said, allow for optimism around a possible prisoner exchange.

At the same time, members of the Israeli opposition accuse Netanyahu of prolonging the war to satisfy the far-right elements within his coalition and to serve his own political survival.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has waged a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip—marked by mass killings, starvation, widespread destruction, and forced displacement—defying repeated international calls and binding orders from the International Court of Justice to end the assault.

Supported by the United States, the Israeli war has left over 192,000 Palestinians dead or injured—most of them children and women—with more than 10,000 reported missing. Hundreds of thousands remain displaced, and a UN-confirmed famine continues to claim lives, including those of children.

(PC, AJA)