Hamas Says Israel is Using Gaza Aid Sites to Recruit Collaborators – Report 

A Hamas official reportedly said the movement has “thwarted attempts” by the Israeli army to smuggle spy equipment to collaborators to carry out dangerous security missions.

Israel is using aid distribution sites in the Gaza Strip to recruit and meet with collaborators, a Hamas security official has told Al-Jazeera.

The official also reportedly noted that drugs are being used to lure young people into becoming collaborators and assign intelligence tasks to them.

“We have thwarted attempts to smuggle spying equipment and modern phones to collaborators to carry out dangerous security missions,” the official stated.

He said that the US-backed Israeli aid scheme spreads chaos, creating a hostile environment that increases the suffering of the population. It also allows criminal gangs to emerge and destabilize security in the enclave.

The official called on some local companies to “refrain from involvement in the occupation’s plan and legitimizing its crimes.”

Two More Militia Groups

On Thursday, the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that two armed groups are operating against Hamas in the northern and southern Gaza Strip, in addition to the Yasser Abu Shabab gang operating in Rafah in the south, according to Al-Jazeera.

The article, posted on the Ynet news site, stated that last month, Palestinian Authority sources told Ynet that “they expect two additional militias” to operate in Gaza in the near future.

⚡️NEW: Israel Is Now Operating Three Militias Inside Gaza—With Help From the Palestinian Authority Israel is now working with three separate militias inside Gaza, including two newly revealed Fatah-linked armed groups in Gaza City and Khan Younis—both operating with Israeli… pic.twitter.com/26UEjx63bM — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) July 3, 2025

The report states that on Wednesday, sources confirmed that the Israeli army began cooperating with two armed groups recently. These groups “are paid by the Palestinian Authority,” the report stated.

Ultimatum for Abu Shabab

On Wednesday, Gaza’s Revolutionary Court demanded that Abu Shabab hand himself over within ten days or face trial in absentia. He is being charged with treason, forming an armed gang, and armed rebellion.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s Ministry of Interior said that Israel is attempting to control aid distribution through a “suspicious institution that serves its policies and purposes,” according to Al Jazeera.

Hamas also said in a previous statement that the scenes of thousands rushing to the aid distribution center, accompanied by the shooting of civilians, confirm beyond a shadow of a doubt the failure of the “dubious” aid mechanism.

It said the aid scheme has become a trap that endangers the lives of civilians and is being exploited to impose security control over the Gaza Strip under the guise of aid.

Hamas emphasized that the aid plan was specifically designed to marginalize the role of the United Nations and its agencies, and aims to further the occupation’s political and military objectives and control individuals, not to assist them, Al Jazeera reported.

Narcotic Pills in Flour

Last week, the government Media Office in Gaza reported the discovery of narcotic pills inside flour bags distributed from aid centers overseen by the United States and Israel.

According to Al-Jazeera, the office reported having documented four testimonies from citizens who discovered oxycodone pills hidden in flour sacks originating from what it described as the “death trap” aid hubs known as the American-Israeli aid centers.

Palestinian officials called the incident a “heinous crime” targeting both public health and the social cohesion of Palestinian society.

The Palestinian Bureau squarely blamed the Israeli occupation army, accusing it of seeking to promote addiction and dismantle the social fabric from within.

Over 500 Killed at Aid Sites

Citizens were urged to exercise caution, thoroughly inspect food supplies from these centers, and report any suspicious findings.

American contractors guarding US-backed Gaza aid sites were caught on video celebrating after shooting a Palestinian. They used live bullets, stun grenades, and pepper spray on starving civilians. The $30M operation, shrouded in secrecy, bars journalists and operates in… pic.twitter.com/pyaawCbQQR — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 2, 2025

Since May 27, Israel and the United States have been operating a controversial aid distribution program through a body known as the “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation,” which functions outside the oversight of the United Nations and established international aid agencies.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, more than 500 Palestinians have been killed and over 4,000 wounded near aid centers and food truck gathering points since the program began.

Call to Shut Down GHF

On Tuesday, more than 130 humanitarian organizations, including Oxfam, Save the Children and Amnesty, demanded immediate action to shut down the “deadly” aid distribution scheme in Gaza.

“Israeli forces and armed groups – some reportedly operating with backing from Israeli authorities – now routinely open fire on desperate civilians risking everything just to survive,” the organizations said in a joint statement.

The organizations urged “the existing UN-led coordination mechanisms” to be utilized in the enclave and for Israel’s blockade on aid and commercial supplies to be lifted.

(PC, AJA)