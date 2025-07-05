Hamas Signals Green Light for Ceasefire, Netanyahu Warned: Gaza Not Controllable

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hamas has delivered a positive response to the Gaza ceasefire proposal, prompting imminent indirect talks in Doha, even as Netanyahu faces mounting internal disputes and international scrutiny over Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas announced on Friday evening that it had delivered a “positive” response to mediators regarding the latest Gaza ceasefire proposal.

The group said it had completed internal consultations with Palestinian factions and was “seriously prepared to immediately enter into negotiations on the implementation mechanism.”

Hamas affirmed that its response was based on its commitment to halting the Israeli aggression on Gaza and ensuring the unrestricted entry of humanitarian aid.

The Islamic Jihad movement expressed its support for Hamas’ decision, noting that it had submitted detailed observations and requested international guarantees to prevent the resumption of hostilities after any prisoner exchange.

Israeli Delegation to Head to Doha

Following Hamas’ response, an Israeli official told Channel 12 that indirect talks between the two sides are now expected to begin, with an Israeli delegation set to travel to Doha. The official added that the negotiations “may not take more than a day and a half.”

According to Israeli media, the Israeli security cabinet is scheduled to discuss the Gaza situation and the prisoner exchange file on Saturday.

Sources cited by Channel 13 reported that Thursday’s cabinet meeting witnessed a heated exchange between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir. The dispute reportedly focused on what steps Israel should take if the ceasefire agreement fails.

During the tense meeting, Zamir warned that the Israeli army “cannot control two million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.” Netanyahu responded angrily, reportedly shouting, “The blockade of Gaza is effective because occupying it completely puts soldiers and hostages at risk.”

Further tension reportedly erupted between Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and the Director General of the Defense Ministry over a request by the security establishment for additional funding.

Points of Contention

Israeli media indicated that Hamas’ response includes three key demands:

Humanitarian Aid Distribution: A return to the previous model of aid delivery, which Hamas believes would restore some control over the entry of goods into Gaza.

Post-Ceasefire Scenario: Hamas insists on extending the ceasefire even if a final agreement is not reached, while Israel believes hostilities may resume after the 60-day truce period ends.

Military Withdrawal Map: Hamas is demanding a clear and complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. Israel, however, wants to maintain a presence along the Morag axis and areas south of it.

These demands, particularly the withdrawal map, are expected to be the main points of contention in the upcoming negotiations, according to Israel Hayom.

The Isreali newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that Israeli assessments suggest the agreement may be jointly announced by Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump during their meeting in Washington on Monday.

The plan, brokered by Qatari and Egyptian mediators with US backing, is reportedly a revised version of the earlier Witkoff proposal.

Both Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and Shin Bet Director David Zinni are said to support a “partial agreement.”

Hamas has repeatedly stated its willingness to release all Israeli prisoners “in one batch” in exchange for a permanent ceasefire and a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

However, Netanyahu continues to evade a comprehensive deal, proposing instead partial agreements that many see as a stalling tactic to resume the war.

Observers argue that the Israeli prime minister is more interested in preserving his political standing than achieving a durable ceasefire—adding new conditions that delay negotiations and potentially derail the possibility of ending the war.

Ongoing Genocide in Gaza

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has waged a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, marked by mass killings, starvation, destruction of infrastructure, and the forced displacement of civilians. The Israeli campaign has defied international calls and multiple orders from the International Court of Justice to halt the war.

According to local authorities, the Israeli assault has left more than 192,000 Palestinians dead or wounded, including a vast majority of women and children. Over 10,000 people are still missing, many buried under the rubble. Hundreds of thousands have been displaced from their homes amid the destruction of entire neighborhoods.

With Hamas’ response now in hand and indirect negotiations imminent, all eyes turn to the upcoming cabinet meeting in Israel and the possible Netanyahu-Trump announcement in Washington. Whether the talks yield a concrete path toward a lasting ceasefire—or fall apart under political and military pressure—remains to be seen.

(PC, AJA)