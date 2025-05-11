By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hamas has announced it will release Edan Alexander, the last known living American prisoner in Gaza, as a goodwill step toward a ceasefire and renewed humanitarian access.

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas announced Sunday it will imminently release Edan Alexander, the last known living American hostage held in Gaza, in what it describes as a step toward a broader ceasefire agreement and renewed humanitarian access to the besieged Strip. Alexander, a dual Israeli-American citizen, has been held in Gaza for over 550 days.

According to Hamas, the move comes following recent contacts with the US administration “during the past few days” that “showed high positivity,” said Khalil Al-Hayya, head of Hamas’ negotiating team, according to CNN.

“The movement affirms its readiness to immediately start intensive negotiations, and make serious efforts to reach a final agreement to stop the war, exchange prisoners in an agreed manner, and manage the Gaza Strip by an independent professional body,” Al-Hayya added in a statement.

The gesture by Hamas is reportedly directed toward the Trump administration, as President Trump prepares for a Middle East visit later this week. According to CNN, a source familiar with the matter said, “We’re going to go into immediate peace deal negotiations.”

Meanwhile, Steve Witkoff is expected to arrive in Tel Aviv on Monday ahead of the anticipated release.

The CNN quoted the source as describing the move as “a total goodwill gesture,” especially as Israel signals plans to intensify military operations in Gaza.

According to the same source, Israel will not be required to release Palestinian prisoners in exchange. However, the country will be expected to agree to a temporary ceasefire and suspend drone flights over Gaza for a limited period to ensure Alexander’s safe exit.

The American news website Axios, which first reported on the news, noted that the deal appears to have taken Israeli officials by surprise.

“Sources said Israel was not directly involved in the deal and initially learned about it from its intelligence services who spy on Hamas,” Axios reported.

Nonetheless, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly acknowledged the development during a closed meeting of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee in the Knesset on Sunday evening, saying Hamas may soon release Alexander.

“These are very crucial days,” Netanyahu told committee members, according to sources familiar with the discussion cited by Axios.

Alexander is the only American citizen confirmed to be alive among the 59 captives still held by Hamas. Of those, only 21 are confirmed alive, with the condition of three others unclear. Four American captives are confirmed dead: Itay Chen, Gadi Haggai, Judi Haggai, and Omer Nuetra.

(The Palestine Chronicle)