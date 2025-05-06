By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On Sunday, Israel’s Security Cabinet approved a plan to expand its ongoing war on Gaza and occupy territory inside the besieged enclave.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas warned on Tuesday that the Israeli government’s plan to expand its onslaught on Gaza would mean “sacrificing” its captives held in the enclave.

The approval by the occupation’s cabinet of plans to expand its ground operation in the Gaza Strip constitutes an explicit decision to sacrifice the Israeli prisoners held in Gaza and to reproduce the cycle of failure it began eighteen months ago—without achieving any of its declared objectives,” the movement said in a statement.

On Sunday, Israel’s Security Cabinet approved a plan to expand its ongoing war on Gaza and occupy territory inside the besieged enclave.

Hamas said the statements “by the terrorist Netanyahu, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court, affirm his determination to commit more war crimes against innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip, fully backed by the American administration.”

‘Not Intimidated’

The movement said the Palestinian people as well as the “heroic” Resistance “who through their steadfastness and resilience brought down (Herzi Halevi) and his criminal plans, will not be intimidated by the threats and schemes of (Eyal Zamir).”

“We are the rightful owners of this land and will remain upon it, no matter how far the aggression of the fascist occupation goes,” Hamas stated.

It appealed to the Arab and Islamic nations, the UN, and the international community “to take immediate action to curb the fascist occupation government, and bring its leaders to international justice.”

Israeli estimates suggest that 59 captives remain in Gaza, with 24 believed alive. In contrast, more than 9,500 Palestinians remain imprisoned in Israel under harsh conditions, including reports of torture, starvation, and medical neglect, according to Palestinian and Israeli rights organizations cited by the Anadolu news agency.

Rising Death Toll

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 52,000, wounding more than 118,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Bassem Naim, a member of Hamas’ Political Bureau, said “There is no sense in engaging in talks or considering new ceasefire proposals as long as the hunger war and extermination war continue”.https://t.co/LjM3CiOPI9 pic.twitter.com/IL6iQy3LB8 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 6, 2025

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, Anadolu)