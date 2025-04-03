Hamas Will Not Respond to Israel’s Counter-Proposal for Gaza Ceasefire – Official

The Israeli army reportedly said on March 19 that its forces had again taken control of the centre of the Netzarim Corridor and resumed ground operations in the central and southern Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas will not respond or engage with Israel’s counter-proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, an unnamed official has told Reuters, affirming the movement is, instead, committed to the mediators’ plan.

According to the report, Israel said on March 29 that it submitted a counter-proposal “in full coordination with the US, after Hamas agreed to a proposal it received from mediators Egypt and Qatar.”

🚨 Footage shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike on a home in Gaza City’s Shejaiya neighborhood, injuring civilians fleeing due to bombing threats. Also in Shejaiya, an Israeli strike targeted a vehicle carrying displaced Palestinians on Al-Mansoura Street, killing two and… pic.twitter.com/kBKzq78NAj — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 3, 2025

Reuters obtained a copy of the report on Tuesday, which “showed the mediators’ proposal was part of the January 17 ceasefire agreement and would extend the ceasefire for 50 more days.”

The report noted that, as per the copy, the negotiations for a second ceasefire phase “should be over before the 50-day period ends.”

American Captive

The proposal included he release of the American captive Edan Alexander, a 21-year-old soldier in the Israeli army, “on the first day after the ceasefire is announced.”

Hamas would “also release four Israeli captives, with one hostage released every 10 days in exchange for releasing 250 Palestinians held in Israeli jails and releasing 2,000” from those who were detained after the October 7 Resistance operation.

The Reuters report further noted that the proposal also entailed “the cessation of Israeli military operations, opening the crossings to allow the entry of humanitarian aid and re-opening the Netzarim Corridor to allow the entry of cars from the south to the north and vice versa.”

The Israeli military announced on March 19, the report added, that its forces had again taken control of the centre of the Netzarim Corridor, which divides the Gaza Strip. It also said it had resumed ground operations in the central and southern Gaza Strip.

Rising Death Toll

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While numerous countries and human rights groups have condemned the violations, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

(PC, MEMO)