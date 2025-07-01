Hamdan: Hamas Offered Comprehensive Deal, Israel Blocking Ceasefire

According to Hamdan, the core obstacle remains Israel’s refusal to engage, especially in the absence of meaningful pressure from the United States.

Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan said on Monday that the movement has presented, through mediators, a comprehensive proposal for a far-reaching deal that includes halting Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, opening the crossings, and beginning reconstruction. However, Israel’s intransigence has prevented the deal from being achieved.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera, Hamdan stated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking to exploit the recent confrontation with Iran for electoral gain.

He added that Netanyahu is deliberately avoiding any agreement that would bring an end to the war on Gaza, due to his domestic political agenda.

Hamdan noted that four weeks ago, Netanyahu rejected a framework proposal put forward by mediators that would have involved a temporary 60-day ceasefire, followed by negotiations leading to a permanent truce and the opening of crossings to allow humanitarian aid.

Hamdan also pointed out that Washington made no clear condemnation of this rejection and has continued to align itself with the Israeli government.

He confirmed that both Qatari and Egyptian mediators are still working actively, but are being met with Israeli stalling tactics.

“So far, there has been no shift in Israel’s position,” Hamdan said, suggesting that Netanyahu is intentionally tying his hands to preserve the unity of his far-right coalition.

Hamdan stressed that the Israeli government is advancing a plan based on forcibly displacing Palestinians from both the West Bank and Gaza.

He warned that the ongoing demolitions and forced evictions in the West Bank are part of this strategy and that ignoring this reality paves the way for large-scale ethnic cleansing.

Real Political Will Needed

Regarding Netanyahu’s upcoming visit to Washington, Hamdan said that what’s needed is not just hope, but genuine political will to end what he described as genocide against the Palestinian people.

He emphasized that the daily death toll in Gaza is approaching 100, with many also dying of starvation due to the ongoing blockade on humanitarian aid.

The top Hamas official affirmed that Palestinian resistance on the ground continues to respond to Israeli attacks, saying recent operations by the resistance were a clear message that continued aggression will be met with determined retaliation.

Hamdan revealed that Hamas has proposed a fully integrated plan that includes a total cessation of hostilities, a complete lifting of the blockade, and the launch of a political process leading to the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state. He said that this proposal has received explicit support from both Qatar and Egypt.

According to Hamdan, the core obstacle remains Israel’s refusal to engage, especially in the absence of meaningful pressure from the United States. He criticized Washington’s public statements as limited to vague generalities, avoiding any concrete demands to end the massacres of Palestinian civilians.

Cheap Political Blackmail

Responding to US President Donald Trump’s remarks calling for clemency for Netanyahu, Hamdan described such statements as “cheap political blackmail” at the expense of the Palestinian people. He argued that Netanyahu is leveraging Palestinian bloodshed to escape prosecution on charges of corruption and war crimes.

Hamdan said the continued flow of weapons and ammunition from the US to the Israeli military reveals Washington’s complicity and disqualifies it as a neutral broker. He added that the US administration lacks seriousness and cannot be trusted as a fair mediator given its current policies.

He reaffirmed that Hamas remains committed to securing a genuine ceasefire that protects Palestinian lives and turns their sacrifices into tangible outcomes—namely, the prosecution of war criminals and the securing of national rights, especially the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Hamdan concluded by saying that the US knows Netanyahu is now “a fugitive from justice,” both domestically and internationally, and is trying to rescue him politically by providing legal loopholes within Israel—efforts that he believes will ultimately fail.

He closed by affirming: “The memory of the Palestinian people will not fade, and the international community is beginning to move toward holding the occupation’s leaders accountable. Any attempt to overlook these war crimes will not lead to peace, but will only entrench a culture of impunity.”

(PC, AJA)