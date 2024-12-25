‘Harsh Conditions’ – Israel Renews Khalida Jarrar’s Detention for Six Months

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel has renewed the administrative detention order of the Palestinian leader Khalida Jarrar for the third consecutive time for an additional six months and extended her solitary confinement for another month.

Jarrar, a leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), was arrested on December 26, 2023, and was subjected to an arbitrary administrative detention order for six months, which has “since been renewed twice,” the Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, Addameer, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The occupation renews the administrative detention of administrative detainee Khalida Jarrar for the third consecutive time for an additional six months and extends her isolation for another month. ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/XHVfUwrAvi — Addameer – الضمير (@Addameer) December 24, 2024

The activists “is being held in a very small solitary confinement cell, measuring no more than 2×1.5 meters, with barely enough space for a mattress,” Addameer emphasized, adding that there was “a significant shortage of personal hygiene supplies and clothing.

She is provided with “very limited amounts of water,” and the food “is of extremely poor quality and in very small quantities.”

Health Concerns

Addameer pointed out that Jarrar suffered from health issues and required a special diet.

“Despite this, the prison administration continues its policy of deliberate medical neglect towards prisoners in all prisons and detention centers,” said the organization.

Israel continues to isolate Jarrar in solitary confinement at the Ramla Prison, where she has been held for approximately 134 consecutive days. She was previously held at Damon Prison before being suddenly transferred to the current prison on August 12, 2024, “without any explanation from the prison administration,” said Addameer.

Her isolation order has been extended until January 22, 2025.

“Jarrar is enduring extremely harsh conditions of isolation and detention amidst intensified restrictions,” said Addameer, “and a systematic campaign of abuse carried out by the occupation authorities against prisoners since the beginning of the comprehensive assault and genocide that started on October 7 and continues to this day.”

Increased Female Detainees

Jarrar is one of 90 Palestinian women detainees held by the occupation authorities “under harsh detention conditions,” it noted.

A painful and difficult message from the Palestinian detainee in the Israeli occupation prisons, Khalida Jarrar.

What are the conditions of detention? How does she describe the Israeli cell? And why does she die every day? pic.twitter.com/cZ1ZH0tKH8 — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) August 31, 2024

According to Addameer, the number of Palestinian women held under administrative detention in the past months has reached 30, of whom 23 remain in detention—a figure that the organization said, “is the highest recorded in years.”

“This arbitrary policy highlights the occupation’s intensified use of administrative detention as a tool to suppress Palestinian activists, both men and women,” said Addameer.

Multiple Arrests

Jarrar has been arrested on multiple occasions by the Israeli occupation authorities.

The iconic figure was born in the city of Nablus, in the northern West Bank, on February 9, 1963. She has a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a Master’s in Democracy and Human Rights from Birzeit University.

She served as a Director of Addameer Prisoners’ Support and Human Rights Association from 1994 to 2006, when she was elected to the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC) – the Palestinian Parliament. She now heads the PLC’s Prisoners Commission, in addition to her role on the Palestinian National Committee for follow-up with the International Criminal Court.

During her latest imprisonment, one of her two daughters, Suha, passed away at the age of 31. Despite an international campaign to allow Khalida to attend her daughter’s funeral on July 13, 2021, the Israeli government rejected all appeals.

(The Palestine Chronicle)