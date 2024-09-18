‘Heinous Crime’ – Third Doctor Revealed to Have Died in Israeli Detention

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian doctor Ziad al-Dalou has died in detention after being abducted by Israeli forces from Gaza City’s al-Shifa Hospital during a siege on the facility earlier this year, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The Ministry, cited by the Quds News Network (QNN), said on Wednesday that al-Dalou, an internal medicine physician, is the third doctor to die in Israeli jails, where widespread torture has killed at least 60 Palestinian detainees since Israel’s genocidal assault began on Gaza last October.

Dalou was detained on March 18 from al-Shifa Hospital, along with dozens of other health workers, when Israeli forces raided the facility in a two-week-long assault.

In a statement, the Ministry said Dalou was detained while performing his duties at the hospital and condemned “this heinous crime against Palestinian healthcare workers.”

“Targeting healthcare workers while performing their humanitarian duty is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law,” the statement added.

The ministry also appealed to all international and human rights organizations “to intervene immediately to uncover the fate of dozens of Palestinian medical staff who have been abducted from hospitals while performing their medical and humanitarian duties.”

Dr Iyad Rantisi

In June, it was revealed that Dr Iyad Rantisi, who was the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital’s maternity department, died “under torture” in Israeli custody.

He was detained by Israeli forces in November while traveling from northern Gaza to the south with his family, wearing his scrubs, and adhering to the Israeli-designated “safe corridor”.

“He was arrested November 11 and was declared dead six days later at Shikma Prison, the site of a Shin Bet interrogation facility,” a Haaretz report said, which added that, “according to the Shin Bet, he was interrogated on suspicion of involvement in holding Israeli hostages in Gaza.”

After Rantisi’s death, “the Ashkelon Magistrate’s Court issued a six-month gag order prohibiting publication of all details of the case, including the existence of the gag order. The court order expired in May,” Haaretz reported.

Dr Adnan al-Barsh

Prominent surgeon and professor of orthopedic medicine Dr Adnan al-Barsh was also killed while in Israeli detention. He was arrested in December from al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza.

He died “as a result of torture” at the Israeli Ofer prison on April 19, but news of his death was only announced in May.

When the war broke out on October 7, he decided to remain at Al-Shifa before being forced to leave it in November, during the first Israeli invasion of the military complex.

Dr. al-Barsh continued his mission at the Kamal Adwan Hospital, then to the Al-Awda Hospital, in the Tal Al-Zaatar area, east of the Jabaliya refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip, until his arrest.

He was detained, along with other doctors, by the Israeli army last December as he was treating patients.

Primary Targets

In a new report cited by the Quds News Network (QNN) which was published on Tuesday, the Health Ministry said that Israeli occupation forces have killed 1,151 Palestinian health workers since October 7.

A total of 986 were named in the new report, while personal data for the remaining 165 was still being verified.

The ministry said the delay in the verification process was due to Israeli authorities withholding the victims’ bodies or their remains being buried under rubble.

At least 165 of those killed were doctors, 260 nurses, 300 management and support personnel, 184 health associate professionals, 76 pharmacists, and 12 other health workers.

“The Palestinian sector has been subjected to a systematic attack by the occupation forces that has affected all its components,” the ministry noted.

Health facilities were the target of direct and repeated Israeli raids and air strikes, it added, which has crippled the health system and left hundreds of thousands of war victims facing “imminent death”.

More than 300 health workers have also been arrested by Israeli forces.

Staggering Death Toll

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 41,252 Palestinians have, to date, been killed, and 95,497 wounded. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Women and Children

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Al Mayadeen, QNN)