‘Heroic’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 433

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The operation, which killed one settler and wounded at least three, was described by the Gaza-based commander as ‘heroic’.

Abu Obeida, the military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, called on Palestinians in the West Bank to intensify their attacks on the Israeli army and settlers in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Abu Obeida hailed the operation carried out by a Palestinian in the Al-Khader checkpoint, south of Jerusalem.

The operation, which killed one settler and wounded at least three, was described by the Gaza-based commander as ‘heroic’.

Abu Obeida said that more such operations are needed in support of Gaza, which is currently facing an Israeli genocide, and to thwart plans to annex the West Bank.

Abu Obeida’s statement read:

“We congratulate the heroic Jerusalem operation carried out by one of the bravest of our people in the occupied West Bank, and we call on our youth and resistance fighters in the West Bank to intensify their operations against the enemy’s soldiers and its gangs of usurpers in support of Gaza and in order to thwart the occupation’s plans, which are accelerating in pace to annex the West Bank and impose new facts on the ground.”

Meanwhile, Al-Qassam announced in a separate statement the targeting of two Israeli D-9 bulldozers and a Nemer personnel carrier, using Shuath explosive device, near the Falluja cemetery, west of Jabaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam also said that it had sniped two Israeli soldiers in Block 2 area, also in Jabaliya.

Scenes from inside the bus that was targeted near the Al-Khader checkpoint, south of Jerusalem, on Wednesday night. pic.twitter.com/Vg7WGredmK — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 12, 2024

Additionally, Al-Qassam said that it had shelled Israeli occupation positions in the Netzarim axis, south of Gaza City, using high-caliber mortars and rockets.

For its part, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades reported, through its Telegram channel, that it also shelled the headquarters of the Israeli occupation’s logistical support and supplies in the Netzarim axis.

Below are the latest statements by the main Resistance force in Gaza.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

#سرايا_القدس تبث مشاهد من قصف مجاهديها وكتائب القسام مقر قيادة وسيطرة تابع للاحتلال الإسرائيلي بقذائف الهاون واستهداف موقع دعم وإمداد لوجستي في محور "نتساريم" بصواريخ (107).#الميادين #فلسطين pic.twitter.com/FEne8T9mVS — قناة الميادين (@AlMayadeenNews) December 12, 2024

Al-Qassam Brigades

We targeted two Zionist D9 bulldozers and a Namer armored personnel carrier with Shawaaz explosive devices near the Faluja cemetery, west of Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

Qassam fighters managed to snipe two Zionist soldiers in the “Block 2” area in Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam Brigades pound enemy positions in the “Netzarim” axis south of Gaza City with heavy mortar shells, Rajum rockets and 107 mm.

(The Palestine Chronicle)