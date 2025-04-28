Herzog Calls for Plea Deal with Netanyahu, Leading to Political Retirement

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli President Isaac Herzog advocates for a plea deal in Netanyahu’s corruption trial, which could result in Netanyahu stepping down from politics and avoiding prison, aiming to ease tensions in Israeli society.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has suggested the possibility of a plea deal in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial, potentially allowing Netanyahu to retire from politics without facing a prison sentence.

In an interview with the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom, Herzog emphasized that the idea of a plea bargain in Netanyahu’s case should be explored.

“When I hear Judge Aharon Barak say, ‘Go for a plea bargain,’ I think we should listen to him. It’s time to talk about it. There’s logic in it,” the Isreali president said.

The notion of a plea bargain for Netanyahu has been raised before, under which the prime minister would step down from politics in exchange for avoiding a potential prison sentence.

Herzog also addressed the firing of Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar, warning against potential threats to “Israel’s security”.

“I spoke with the prime minister and the head of the Shin Bet. Instead of focusing on threats, we are busy suffocating each other,” he said.

In a separate interview with the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth on Monday, Herzog reiterated his stance, stating, “As part of the effort to ease tensions within Israeli society, I have heard former Supreme Court President Aharon Barak speak about the potential of a plea deal.”

“Considering a plea bargain is not a bad idea, especially in light of the need to reduce societal stress,” he added.

Netanyahu is currently facing trial on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, which could lead to imprisonment if the charges are proven and upheld by the Supreme Court. Netanyahu denies all allegations against him.

Herzog opposed the opposition’s demand for Netanyahu to be declared incapacitated, asserting, “Since I believe in democracy, I do not believe it is right to call for the prime minister to be declared incapacitated.”

The president also clarified that the government has the authority to dismiss its legal advisor and the head of the General Security Service (Shin Bet), provided these actions are legally justified.

The Israeli public has been closely following the government’s decision to dismiss Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar, who opposed the move. The Supreme Court is currently reviewing petitions challenging his dismissal. Additionally, the government has taken steps to remove Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara due to her opposition to various government decisions.

Herzog dismissed accusations from government leaders of a left-wing “deep state” in Israel, stating, “There is no deep state or dictatorship in Israel. Democracy is strong, but it is under threat.”

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of the far-right Jewish Power party, has frequently used the term “deep state” to describe opponents of the government. Netanyahu himself accused the existence of a deep state in a speech to the Knesset on March 4.

In the interview, Herzog also reiterated his call for the formation of an official commission of inquiry into the failures surrounding the October 7, 2023, attack.

The Israeli military’s investigation into the event, released on February 27, found serious failures in anticipating and responding to the attack, including Hamas’ success in controlling the Gaza Division for several hours.

The Israeli opposition has consistently urged Netanyahu to establish an official commission of inquiry, but the prime minister has rejected this request.

(PC, AJA, Israeli Media)