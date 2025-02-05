‘He’s Completely Lost It’ – Trump Proposes Taking ‘Ownership’ of Gaza in Bizarre Comments

President Trump’s suggestion that the US take “ownership” of Gaza and resettle Palestinians elsewhere has drawn sharp criticism, with experts warning it could exacerbate the humanitarian crisis and undermine Palestinian self-determination.

In a provocative and bizarre proposal that has sparked widespread condemnation, US President Donald Trump suggested that displaced Palestinians in Gaza be permanently resettled outside the territory and that the US take “ownership” of the area to redevelop it.

The remarks, made during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, have raised alarms among US allies, regional leaders, and human rights advocates, who warn that such a plan would deepen the suffering of Palestinians and destabilize the Middle East.

“I don’t think people should be going back,” Trump said, referring to Gaza. “You can’t live in Gaza right now. I think we need another location. I think it should be a location that’s going to make people happy.”

He added that the US would redevelop Gaza into “the Riviera of the Middle East,” where “the world’s people—including Palestinians—would live.” However, Trump provided no details on how the US would legally claim ownership of the territory or where the 1.8 million displaced Palestinians would be resettled.

Criticisms

The proposal has been met with sharp criticism from regional powers and US allies. Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry issued a strongly worded statement reaffirming its “firm, steadfast, and unwavering position” in support of an independent Palestinian state.

“The duty of the international community today is to work to alleviate the severe human suffering endured by the Palestinian people, who will remain committed to their land and will not budge from it,” the statement read.

Egypt and Jordan, key US allies in the region, have also rejected Trump’s plan. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Jordanian King Abdullah II have both dismissed the idea of resettling Gazans, warning that it would threaten regional stability and undermine decades of efforts toward a two-state solution.

Trump’s comments come at a critical moment, as a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian Resistance hangs in the balance. The ceasefire, brokered with US involvement, has allowed for the release of hostages and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, which has been devastated by more than 15 months of a genocidal Israeli war.

However, Trump’s continued provocations risks derailing ongoing negotiations and further complicating efforts to achieve a permeant ceasefire.

The president’s suggestion that the US might deploy troops to Gaza to oversee its redevelopment has also drawn criticism. “He’s completely lost it,” said Sen. Chris Murphy, (D-Conn). “He wants a US invasion of Gaza, which would cost thousands of American lives and set the Middle East on fire for 20 years? It’s sick.”

Even some Republicans expressed skepticism. Sen. Lindsey Graham, (R-S.C.), a Trump ally, said, “I think most South Carolinians are probably not excited about sending Americans to take over Gaza. I think that might be problematic.”

Blatant Disregard

The proposal has been embraced by hardline members of Netanyahu’s government, who have long advocated for the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza. Bezalel Smotrich, a key Netanyahu ally, has vowed to topple the government if the ceasefire is extended, signaling the internal pressures facing the Israeli prime minister.

Meanwhile, Hamas, which has reasserted control over Gaza since the ceasefire began, has stated it will not release additional hostages without a full Israeli withdrawal and an end to the war. Netanyahu, however, has insisted that Israel remains committed to “victory over Hamas” and the return of all hostages.

Trump’s remarks have reignited debates over US foreign policy in the region, with critics arguing that his proposal aligns with Israel’s occupation policies and undermines Palestinian aspirations for statehood. The suggestion that the US could claim “ownership” of Gaza has been particularly contentious, with many viewing it as a blatant disregard for international law and Palestinian sovereignty.

(PC, Agencies, Saudi Media)